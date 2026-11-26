Nov 28 Blood Drive at Fairway Pointe

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Saturday's OneBlood drive offers donors a $25 eGift card, a sweatshirt, and a free wellness checkup

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Neighbors in Sun City Center can roll up a sleeve for a good cause this Saturday. William Ryan Homes is opening the doors of Fairway Pointe, its 55+ villa community, for a OneBlood donation event on Saturday, November 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.OneBlood, a not-for-profit blood center, supplies blood to more than 250 hospitals. Hospitals depend on a steady supply to treat patients, and each donation helps keep it flowing. Walk-ins may be possible, but OneBlood encourages donors to book a time at oneblood/donate-now using sponsor code 80752.Thank-you gifts for every donorDonors will receive:A $25 eGift cardA OneBlood sweatshirtA wellness checkup covering blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol screeningPlease bring a valid ID. The offer is limited to one per donor, per donation. The gift card has no cash value and can't be transferred, and gifts may vary.If you goWhen: Saturday, November 28, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.Where: Fairway Pointe, Sun City Center, FloridaBook ahead: oneblood/donate-now, sponsor code 80752Bring: Identification (required)A closer look at Fairway PointeFairway Pointe is a community of low-maintenance paired villas for active adults 55 and older in Sun City Center. Each two-bedroom villa ranges from 1,409 to 1,957 square feet and includes natural gas. Buyers choose their own finishes at the Tampa design center.Visitors who stop by for the drive are welcome to learn more. To see the villas in person, schedule a new construction home tour, or explore the community online.Give a second chance. Donate blood.

Pam Meyer

William Ryan Homes

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William Ryan Homes Invites Sun City Center Neighbors to Give Blood at Fairway Pointe on November 28 News Provided By Digital Design Firm November 26, 2026, 17:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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