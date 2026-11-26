A submission in LineRiks lists what is missing on arrival, and the reply to the broker is already drafted.

The review screen puts each extracted value next to the document it came from, so the underwriter can confirm or correct it.

The audit trail shows who verified, corrected or resolved each value, and when.

The workbench for carriers and MGAs reads broker submissions, traces every value to its source and leaves the decision with the underwriter.

NICOSIA, CYPRUS, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LineRiks has introduced a submission intake and triage workbench for carriers and managing general agents (MGAs). It reads broker submissions as they arrive, names what is missing and checks every extracted value against its source document. If a submission that came by email is incomplete, the reply to the broker is already drafted. LineRiks does not price, bind or decide: the underwriter makes the call.In short:. Every value shows its source. Each extracted value is shown next to the document it came from, and a value the document does not support is flagged, never presented as fact.. Every doubt goes to a person. When documents disagree, each value is shown with its document and the underwriter settles it.. Every decision stays on the record. Compliance can see what the machine read, what a person changed, who changed it and when."A missing document should not be found at quote time. LineRiks names what is missing on the day the submission arrives, and the underwriter asks the broker for it in one click. Every value opens to the page it came from. The decision stays with the underwriter," said Oleh Petrivskyy, Founder of LineRiks.The reading comes before the riskA commercial submission usually arrives as an email with an application form, a schedule of values and several scanned PDFs. Before anyone looks at the risk, someone has to read every document, re-key the figures and chase the broker for what is missing. The same insured details can appear in four documents, and a missing schedule of values may only surface at quote time. Afterwards, few teams can say how complete the submission was when they quoted, or where a figure on the quote came from.AI can take the reading away. The harder question is whether each value can be trusted.From inbox to checked submissionSubmissions reach LineRiks by email, by API or by direct upload. Each document is transcribed, classified by type and read for the fields that matter. Large schedules of values are read row by row, so no row is dropped. LineRiks then checks every extracted value against the document text, rather than taking it on the model's word. Fields are matched by meaning, not by label, and LineRiks shows which label it matched, so a wrong match is visible.Two scores, never one numberEach submission carries two separate scores. The business readiness score shows if a submission is ready. If not, and it came by email, the reply to the broker is already drafted. The AI confidence score shows how far the values can be relied on, and each flagged value is linked to its source. Underwriters make the call. The two scores are never merged into one number.Gaps at intake, not at quoteEach line of business can set out what a submission must contain, and LineRiks names what is missing as soon as the documents arrive. The underwriter sends the drafted email in one click, as a reply on the broker's own email thread. The broker's answer comes back to the same submission.Conflicts go to a personWhen two documents give different values, the underwriter chooses one and LineRiks records who settled it and why. If a later document brings a new value, the question reopens.One record for the whole underwriting desk. Underwriters review instead of re-keying, and a value corrected once is corrected everywhere.. Team leads see one queue, with due dates set by each line's service levels and a named owner for every submission. Only that owner can change the submission's data, and work can be moved off a colleague who is away.. Compliance teams get an audit trail that is only ever added to: every machine step and every human decision, with a name and a time.. IT teams get single sign-on for each organisation, and each organisation's data is kept separate.No rule in the product accepts, declines or refers a risk on its own. That decision stays with the authorised underwriter.About LineRiksLineRiks is a submission intake and triage workbench for commercial underwriting teams at carriers and MGAs. It reads broker submissions, names what is missing and checks every extracted value against its source document. Every decision stays with the underwriter, on the record.###

Liubov Rohalevych

LineRiks

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LineRiks demo: from broker submission to the underwriter's decision

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LineRiks Introduces Submission Intake That Flags Gaps Before Quote Time News Provided By LineRiks November 26, 2026, 17:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



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