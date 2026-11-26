MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 26 (IANS) A special Excise Court in Bihar's East Champaran district has sentenced four people to life imprisonment in a 2023 hooch tragedy that claimed 12 lives in the Harsiddhi police station area.

The verdict was pronounced on November 26, 2026, by the First Special Judge of Excise Court No. 1.

The four accused were convicted in connection with the consumption and distribution of poisonous liquor in Dhavai village on April 15, 2023.

According to the prosecution, 12 people died after consuming spurious liquor in the incident, while another person lost his eyesight.

The case was registered at Harsiddhi police station under Case No. 249/23 on April 15, 2023.

The FIR invoked Sections 30(a), 34, 36 and 41 of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, along with Sections 304, 308, 328, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The trial was conducted under Case No. 1598/23.

The four convicted individuals have been identified as Ajay Kumar Yadav of Dipahu village under Kotwa police station, Rajesh Sahni of Sohel Chhapra, Naval Kishore Yadav alias Gabbar Yadav of Jaysinghpur, both under Turkauliya police station, and Lalan Yadav of Dipahu village. All four belong to the East Champaran district.

As per the court's order, each convict has been sentenced to five years of imprisonment and a fine under Section 30(a) of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act.

Under Sections 33 and 36, they have also been awarded 10 years of imprisonment and a fine.

Additionally, under Section 34 of the Excise Act, all four have been sentenced to life imprisonment with rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh each.

They have also received 10-year prison sentences under Section 304/34 of the IPC.

The court directed that failure to pay the fine would result in an additional one-year imprisonment.

The period already spent in judicial custody during the trial will be adjusted against their sentences.

The investigation was conducted by Police Inspector Jai Prakash of the Bihar Prohibition Unit, Patna.

Special Public Prosecutor Anil Kumar Singh represented the prosecution.

Reacting to the verdict, East Champaran in-charge Superintendent of Police Mohibullah Ansari said the conviction was secured through an effective investigation and strong evidence presented before the court.

He said police would continue strict action against those involved in violating prohibition laws and that no one engaged in the illegal liquor trade would be spared.

The four men were found guilty on November 21, 2026, while the court pronounced their sentences on November 26, bringing the trial proceedings to a conclusion more than three years after the incident.