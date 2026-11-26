MENAFN - IANS) Jabalpur, Nov 26 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the BJP governments at the Centre and in Madhya Pradesh, alleging that democratic institutions were being weakened and citizens' voting rights were under threat, during a Constitution Protection March in Jabalpur on Constitution Day.

The march was organised under the party's 'Save the Vote, Save the Country' campaign and witnessed the participation of state Congress president Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, former Union Minister Arun Yadav, former Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh and several other senior leaders, legislators and party workers from across Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, Patwari alleged that attempts were being made to undermine the electoral process and weaken the democratic rights of citizens.

Targeting the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, he said the credibility of democracy depended on ensuring free and fair elections.

"Protecting the Constitution is the responsibility of every citizen and the entire Congress family. If the Constitution survives, democracy will survive, and citizens' rights will remain protected," Patwari said.

He said the country's Constitution, framed under the leadership of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, guaranteed equality, dignity and freedom to every citizen.

Congress leader alleged that authoritarian tendencies and attempts to weaken constitutional institutions posed a challenge to democratic values.

Former Union Minister Arun Yadav asked Congress workers to remain vigilant about electoral rolls and monitor any irregularities in their respective areas.

"The governments at the Centre and in Madhya Pradesh are continuously working to weaken the Constitution. We must keep a close watch on voter lists and remain alert to any irregularities," Yadav said.

He said the Congress, along with the INDIA bloc and under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, was fighting to protect democracy and constitutional rights across the country.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly, Umang Singhar, accused the BJP of following contradictory positions on constitutional values and democratic rights.

He said BJP leaders should first understand the principles laid down by Ambedkar before speaking about governing the country.

"The BJP should read Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar's Constitution before attempting to run the country. The Congress will continue fighting till its last breath to protect the Constitution, democracy and citizens' rights," Singhar said.

He also questioned the delay in implementing the announced 33 per cent reservation for women and raised concerns over the proposed delimitation exercise.

The march started from Gol Bazar and passed through Super Market, Andherdev, Town Hall, Tularam Chowk and Malaviya Chowk before returning to its starting point.

The Congress had initially considered Bhopal for the programme but later selected Jabalpur, citing the city's historical and political significance in the Mahakoshal region.