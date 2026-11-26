Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B continues to turn heads with her striking fashion statements, and her latest appearance is yet another testament to her ever-evolving style. The global music star recently slipped into two stunning looks from celebrated designer Manish Malhotra's 'MAA' collection for a special photoshoot, bringing the designer's Paris Couture creations into the spotlight.

Sharing glimpses from the photoshoot, Manish Malhotra revealed that Cardi B wore two looks from 'MAA' - his Paris Couture collection for Fall/Winter 2026. The designer expressed his personal connection to the collection, describing it as one that is“very close to my heart”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

“Global star @iamcardib wearing two looks from #MAA, our @manishmalhotraworld Paris Couture collection F/W 2026. A collection very close to my heart,” he wrote. Manish Malhotra also congratulated the rapper on being named Billboard Canada's Global Woman of the Year, celebrating the global star's latest career milestone, as he added,“Congratulations @iamcardib on being named @billboardca Global Woman of the Year.”

Cardi B scripted history after being named the first-ever Billboard Canada Global Woman of the Year. Accepting the honour, he boldly said,“This year reminded me of who I am,” as quoted by Billboard. An emotional Cardi B reflected on the number of milestones that she checked off in the past years, which include giving birth to her fourth child, embarking on her sold-out arena tour, and launching a haircare company.

“If my 5 '3”, 140-pound a— could do it, sister, you can too. There is gold waiting at the end of the tunnel. Go get it. Thank you, Billboard, for seeing me, recognising me and reminding me who I am. I'm just globally that bitch,” the rapper said. At the ceremony, Cardi received a special congratulatory message from manager and creative right-hand, Patientce Foster, who introduced surprise video tributes from music icon Missy Elliott, radio host Charlamagne tha God, as well as chart-topping singer Lizzo. (ANI)