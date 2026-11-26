New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) is set to make history in India with its first-ever regular-season match outside Australia, as part of the Australian government's flagship 'G'Day Namaste' festival scheduled to be held across six Indian cities from December 7 to 12. The Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers will face off at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on December 12 in the opening match of the Australian Men's Big Bash League season. The fixture will also mark the first match of a foreign cricket league to be staged in India.

The historic cricket match will be the centrepiece of the week-long 'G'Day Namaste' festival, which will bring together business leaders, innovators, artists, athletes and communities to showcase Australia's contemporary culture, innovation and economic opportunities. The festival will be held in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Kohima, bringing a diverse programme of activities spanning business, education, clean energy, cinema, music, sport and culture.

Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green said the festival reflected the growing breadth of engagement between the two countries.“Australia and India have never been closer. Our partnership is powered by the connections between our people, and by a shared ambition for a more prosperous future,” Green said. He added that 'G'Day Namaste' was an invitation to Indians to discover Australia, understand its national story and explore the opportunities existing between the two countries.

Highlighting the significance of bringing the Big Bash League to India, Green said cricket provided an important platform for strengthening bilateral connections.“Australians and Indians speak a common language when it comes to cricket. Bringing the Big Bash League to India for the first time is something truly special, reflecting our shared passion for the game and the way in which we can use sport to grow the connections in many other fields of our thriving partnership,” he said.

Cricket Australia Executive General Manager – Big Bash Leagues Alistair Dobson said the organisation was looking forward to bringing the competition to Chennai. He said the match would offer Indian fans a unique Big Bash experience while demonstrating the role of cricket in bringing the two countries closer across business, government and people-to-people engagement.

Beyond cricket, the festival will feature the AUSTCHAM India-Australia Business Summit in New Delhi, a Business Council of Australia Investment Roundtable and Sports Summit in Mumbai, and education and clean technology showcases in Chennai. Australian films, music and cultural programmes will also be organised across India, while Australia will be an official partner country at the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland.

The festival will further showcase Australia's First Nations culture, multicultural identity and creative industries, alongside the contribution of the Indian diaspora to modern Australia. Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for Australia-India Relations Ryan Neelam said the festival would provide an opportunity to celebrate the growing connections between the two countries through business, education, culture, sport and family ties.

Announced by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia in July 2026, 'G'Day Namaste' is being delivered in partnership with the Australian Government's Centre for Australia-India Relations and Cricket Australia, alongside government, business and education partners. Through the initiative, Australia aims to present itself as a partner for trade and investment, a destination for education and tourism, and a source of research, innovation and ideas. (ANI)