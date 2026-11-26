New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Saket District Court on Thursday rescheduled the date of recording of Prosecution evidence in the Shraddha Walkar murder case in view of the educational examination of accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala. He is pursuing a course of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). He has to appear for an examination situated at Tihar Jail complex. The accused appeared before the court through video conferencing before the scheduled time and prayed for cancellation of today's date. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi, after hearing the request of the accused, adjourned the recording of evidence for December 1, 2026. Accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala submitted that he learnt about his exams following his last hearing on November 19. The exams are scheduled from November 26 to December 17. He further submitted that all the exam slots are in the evening slot, 02:00 P.M. to 05:00 P.M. He prayed that today's date may be adjourned to a convenient date as per the directions of the Court. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhukar Pandey was informed about the early appearance of accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala. He was also briefed on the delay in transmitting Poonawala's November 19 request letter, which prison authorities forwarded on November 26 via a cover letter received at 12:18 pm.

Earlier, Tihar Jail authorities filed a status report on the safety and security of accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is in judicial custody in connection with the case. This report was called by the Saket District Court on November 6 after the accused informed the court that not all five inmates who threatened him had been shifted; three are still there in the same security cell. Thereafter, the report was called. The court had directed the Jail authorities to ensure the safety and security of Aaftab Amin Poonawala in Jail Number 4 in Central Jail Tihar. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi took the report on record and listed the matter for hearing on further directions on the status report and safety of Aaftab Amin Poonawala on November 26. Accused Aftab Amin Poonawala was produced through video conference from Tihar Jail in police security. On November 4, Aaftab Amin Poonawala had alleged death threats and threats of bodily harm by jail inmates in Tihar Jail. In view of the allegations, the Saket District Court had directed the Jail Authorities to ensure his safety and security and to change his ward or cell if required. The court also called for a status report from the concerned jail superintendent. During the hearing on November 2, the accused had submitted that presently he is lodged in Jail No. 4A, Tihar Jail, Delhi, which is a special cell, but it also happens to be the punishment ward. The accused further submitted that for the past 10 days, few of the inmates have repeatedly imparted death threats to cause bodily harm to him that they will slash his face with improvised weapons, sua. The accused had expressed his concerns about his safety and security within the prison. He also gave the names of 5 inmates who are imparting death threats to him. The court redacted the names of those inmates for the safety of the accused, Aaftab. After hearing the submissions, the court directed the concerned Jail Superintendent to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of the accused. (ANI)