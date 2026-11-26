A potentially fatal accident was narrowly avoided in Pune's Bopdev Ghat after a large Eicher container truck allegedly sped through a crowded school zone, narrowly missing students and other commuters. Chilling CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing an undivided road packed with schoolchildren, two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws. As traffic slowed down to allow pedestrians to cross, the heavy vehicle is allegedly seen failing to decelerate. Instead, the truck swerves through the congested stretch, leaving little room between itself and the pedestrians and smaller vehicles. The incident reportedly took place near a bus stand where students were waiting, raising serious concerns about road safety in the area.

CCTV footage raises road safety concerns

The visuals have sparked concerns over the movement of heavy vehicles through narrow and crowded roads, particularly near schools and bus stops. The presence of students and pedestrians makes the stretch especially vulnerable, as even a moment of negligence by a heavy vehicle driver could result in a serious accident. Local residents have reportedly raised concerns about the dangers posed by heavy vehicles using this route. The latest incident has once again brought attention to the need for better traffic management and stricter enforcement of speed limits in school zones.

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Residents demand stricter traffic measures

Following the incident, concerns have grown over the lack of adequate safety measures along the stretch. Residents are urging authorities to introduce stricter traffic regulations, install speed breakers and improve monitoring to prevent heavy vehicles from posing a threat to schoolchildren and commuters. The CCTV footage serves as a reminder of the risks pedestrians face on busy roads where traffic control remains a challenge. Although a major tragedy was reportedly avoided this time, the incident has renewed calls for immediate action to make the school zone safer.