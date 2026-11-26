A video from RK +2 High School in Dhurki, Jharkhand, has gone viral on social media, triggering a debate over alleged corruption and irregularities in educational institutions. The footage shows a parent confronting a female school staff member over money allegedly being demanded for issuing a Character Certificate and a Transfer Certificate (TC). During the exchange, the parent repeatedly questions the employee about why students or their families are being asked to pay for the documents and seeks an explanation for the charges. The confrontation appears to grow tense as the parent continues to demand clarity over the alleged payment request. The incident has brought renewed attention to the difficulties families may face while obtaining essential academic documents.

Staff member asks parent to leave premises

In the circulating footage, the female staff member is seen asking the parent to leave the school premises instead of directly addressing his questions about the alleged charges. During the conversation, she also mentions that the Transfer Certificate would be provided on Monday. However, the exchange does not appear to resolve the parent's concerns regarding the money allegedly being demanded for the certificates. The video has since attracted considerable attention online, with viewers questioning the circumstances surrounding the alleged payment request and the manner in which the parent's concerns were handled.

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Viral footage sparks debate over alleged corruption

The video has triggered strong reactions on social media, with several users expressing frustration over alleged bribery and malpractice in educational institutions. Many have questioned why families should face additional financial demands while seeking basic academic documents required for admissions and other formalities. The incident has also reignited discussions about transparency and accountability in schools, particularly when it comes to issuing certificates and other official records. However, the allegations seen in the video have not been independently verified, and the school's official response to the controversy remains unclear.