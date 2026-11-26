MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New $2 million gift from an Alberta-based family, the Peters Family Foundation, will support a 50-unit affordable rental development for families in Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A year after launching its first National Housing Week campaign, Partners for Affordable Housing today announced it has raised close to $13 million to move community-led housing projects forward. The announcement comes during National Housing Week (November 22 to 28) and the Address the Crisis campaign, which is bringing people and organizations across Canada together to turn awareness into action.

The Office of the Federal Housing Advocate released a new analysis of Canada's housing supply shortage that found it is missing 4.4 million homes that are affordable to people in housing need. Bold housing solutions already exist. Partners for Affordable Housing helps move them forward by giving donors a vehicle to act faster and with more flexibility, connecting their gifts with vetted projects led by nonprofit, co-op and Indigenous housing providers.

“Helping Albertans find a home they can afford takes government, community housing providers and donors all doing their part. We're pleased to support Partners for Affordable Housing as it connects donors with community-led housing projects,” says Nathan Neudorf, Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services.

A leadership gift in Calgary

Among the organization's supporters, the Peters Family Foundation is making a $2 million gift to Partners for Affordable Housing toward a capital project in Calgary. The Trellis Foundation for Community Impact will be the designated beneficiary of Partners' Last Mile Fund, toward A New Home for Families, a 50-unit, five-storey affordable rental development at 6623 Bowness Road NW in Calgary. The Trellis Foundation is developing the building, and it will be operated by the Trellis Society (Trellis), both Calgary-based registered charities working together to bring this home to life.

The development will provide homes for families experiencing or at risk of homelessness, including single-parent and multigenerational households. All units are affordable, with rents approximately 77% of median market rent. The mix includes studio, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units, and approximately 20% are designed to be barrier-free. Construction is underway, with completion anticipated in Spring 2027.

Trellis helps individuals and families build stability, strengthen relationships and create brighter futures, with supports that include housing, community hubs, school programs, cultural connection, clinical services, and youth and family supports. Residents will have access to those existing community-based supports.

“Our family is proud to support housing solutions for youth and families in Calgary through Partners for Affordable Housing, and we hope to inspire others to give in any way that is meaningful to them,” says Ruth Peters, Director of the Peters Family Foundation.“Trellis have boots on the ground that allow them to fully understand the needs of their clientele. As a result, they are able to help in time of greatest need with not only affordable housing but also the support and resources needed to get them back on their feet.”

"When we invest in affordable housing, the impact reaches far beyond the people who move in. We're investing in stronger families, more connected communities and opportunities that can last for generations,” says Jeff Dyer, CEO of Trellis Society.

Partners for Affordable Housing: Momentum in a year



$1.5 million from the Government of Alberta over a three-year period to implement an Alberta-first model

Nearly $1 million in first Tenant Stability Fund grants to 10 nonprofits in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Nunavut, announced November 9

The Tenant Stability Fund helps nonprofit housing providers keep people housed, through eviction prevention, rental assistance and wraparound supports. 85 projects in the Front Door affordable housing directory, from eight provinces and two territories



Since launch, Partners for Affordable Housing has been supported by generous contributions from other organizations and individuals who believe housing solutions deserve investment.

A family that believes in keeping people housed is matching every gift to the Tenant Stability Fund through the Address the Crisis campaign, dollar for dollar, up to $250,000.

“This month, Prime Minister Carney said philanthropy and business will be partners in ending homelessness. That is an invitation to every donor, business and foundation in Canada, and we are ready to help people say yes,” says Jolene Livingston, Founder & CEO of Partners for Affordable Housing.“We recognize that it takes all players at the table to address this crisis, so that all Canadians have a safe place to call home.”

To learn more or give, visit .

About Partners for Affordable Housing

Partners for Affordable Housing is a national nonprofit that works with public, private, philanthropic and nonprofit provider partners to align capital, strengthen partnerships and accelerate community-led affordable housing solutions. Through the affordable housing directory Front Door, focused funding initiatives and capacity-building, Partners for Affordable Housing makes strong projects and programs more visible, connects them with the right people and resources, and builds the conditions for progress. Community organizations lead the work on the ground; Partners strengthens the system around them. The Harvest Impact Foundation is the affiliated charity of Partners for Affordable Housing. pfah.ca

About Address the Crisis

Address the Crisis is Partners for Affordable Housing's National Housing Week campaign (November 22–28), a bold platform that unites donors, governments, developers and communities around the housing issue and secures the capital needed to solve it now. addressthecrisis.ca.

Media contact

Sara Falconer, Director of Marketing & Communications

Partners for Affordable Housing

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