MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At the Annual General Meeting of Hagar hf. (“the Company”) held on 21 May 2026, the Company was authorised to purchase, within the next 18 months from the date of approval, shares in the Company representing up to 10% of the Company's total share capital, for the purpose of establishing a formal share buyback programme, including by way of a reverse offer process, establishing market making and/or fulfilling the Company's obligations under share option agreements in accordance with the Company's share option plans.

On the basis of the above authorisation, the Company has decided to make an offer to its shareholders to purchase its own shares by way of a reverse offer process (hereinafter“the Buyback”), for the purpose of reducing the Company's issued share capital.

The Buyback will comprise a maximum of 85,427,255 shares in the Company, provided that the amount of the Buyback shall never exceed ISK 750,000,000. In the Buyback, the maximum permitted consideration per share shall not exceed the higher of the price of the last independent transaction and the highest available independent purchase bid on the trading venues where the shares are traded.

An agreement has been made with Fossar Investment Bank hf. to carry out the Buyback. The purchases will be carried out by way of a reverse offer process in a Dutch auction, i.e. all accepted offers will be transacted at the highest price that is accepted. All shareholders of Hagar hf. may submit offers to sell their shares to the Company through Capital Markets at Fossar Investment Bank hf. Hagar reserves the right to accept or reject any offer, in whole or in part.

The Buyback is carried out in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, including the Icelandic Public Limited Companies Act No. 2/1995, Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on Market Abuse, Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and the Act on Measures against Market Abuse No. 60/2021.

Offers must be submitted to Capital Markets at Fossar Investment Bank hf., which will also answer enquiries, by email to..., marked“Hagar Buyback”, before 09:00 on Friday, 27 November 2026.

The results will be announced through the Nasdaq Iceland news system before 9:30 on Friday, 27 November 2026. The settlement date for accepted offers is Tuesday, 1 December 2026.

Hagar hf. holds 25,215,631 treasury shares before the Buyback under the offer process begins.

For further information, please contact:

Guðrún Eva Gunnarsdóttir, Chief Financial Officer of Hagar hf., tel. 530-5500 or...

Capital Markets at Fossar Investment Bank, via...