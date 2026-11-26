MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Connect FM radiothon reaches goal for South Asian Health Fund and raises additional support for CT expansion at Royal Columbian

NEW WESTMINSTER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sikh community and extended South Asian community have shown their incredible generosity, raising more than $363,000 during Connect FM's all-day radiothon in support of Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Gurpurab.

From 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on November 24, listeners, families, and businesses rallied behind the effort, including reaching the $100,000 fundraising goal for the Foundation's South Asian Health Fund.

“To see Connect FM's listeners rally behind Royal Columbian in such a powerful way was truly inspiring,” says Jeff Norris, President and CEO of Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation.“That support will have an impact on healthcare in two important ways, by building healthier communities and by expanding diagnostic imaging capabilities to help meet the future needs of our communities.”

The South Asian Health Fund supports community-led approaches to prevention, chronic disease management, mental wellness, health education, and culturally responsive care. The fund honours Dr. Arun Garg for his more than 50 years of service and leadership in medicine and community health. Building on his commitment to collaboration and community connection, it helps strengthen health and well-being.

“This radiothon showed what can happen when our community comes together around a shared purpose,” says Hema Bhatt, Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation Board Director and Fundraising Chair of the South Asian Health Fund.“Reaching the $100,000 goal gives the fund tremendous momentum. I'm deeply grateful to everyone who contributed and to Connect FM for bringing people together in support of healthier communities.”

After the South Asian Health Fund reached its $100,000 radiothon goal, the focus turned to expanding CT scanning at Royal Columbian Hospital.

CT scans give doctors detailed images inside the body, helping them assess conditions such as strokes, serious injuries, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. Those images provide important information that allows care teams to make a diagnosis, determine treatment, and plan a patient's care. Royal Columbian currently performs more than 52,000 CT scans each year.

As part of the next phase of Royal Columbian's redevelopment, the hospital plans to double CT capacity within the Medical Imaging Department, from two CT suites to four. This is in addition to the CT scanner in the new Emergency Department's Jack & Sylvia Gin Emergency & Trauma Imaging Centre (GinETIC). The expansion is part of a broader plan to grow and modernize Medical Imaging and other diagnostic services as the hospital and the communities it serves continue to grow.

Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation extends its thanks to Connect FM, its listeners, donors, businesses, volunteers, and everyone who helped make the radiothon possible.

About Royal Columbian Hospital

As BC's most comprehensive critical care hospital, one in three British Columbians rely on Royal Columbian Hospital. We are the only hospital in BC with trauma, cardiac, neurosciences, high-risk obstetrics and neonatal intensive care on one site. We look after some of the most seriously ill and injured patients, and we do it with the support of donors like you.

Since 1978, donors to Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation have helped fund priority equipment needs, facility enhancements, research, education and innovation at Royal Columbian Hospital. Visit rchfoundation.com for more information.

For more information, please contact:

Jason Howe

Vice President, Marketing and Communications

C: 236.332.0798

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at