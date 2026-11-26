Younited Financial S.A. Voting Rights & Share Capital As Of 31 October 2026
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Date
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Total number of shares making up the share capital
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Total number of voting rights
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31/10/2026
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71,625,529
|
52,786,572
Attachment
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Younited Financial S.A. - Declaration of voting rights and shares - (EN) 31.10.2026
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