(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Younited Financial S.A. Announces a Change to Its ISIN Paris, 26 November 2026 – Younited Financial S.A., the listed holding company of Younited S.A., a leading European consumer credit platform and regulated credit institution, hereby announces a change to the International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) of its securities, as set out in the table below:

Instrument Current ISIN New ISIN Shares LU2999653251 FR001401C6M2 Warrants LU2999660207 FR001401C6L4

For information purposes, the indicative timeline for the implementation of this change is set out below:

Event Date Last trading date in the old ISINs 30th of November 2026 Listing date of new ISINs 1st of December 2026 Record Date – Change of ISINs 2nd of December 2026 Effective Date of the Change of ISINs 3rd of December 2026

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About Younited

Younited is a leading instant credit provider in Europe, offering simple, transparent and responsible financing solutions. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and data analytics, Younited enables consumers to access credit seamlessly - whether online, in-store, through merchants, or via banking partners. The company provides instant consumer loans through a fully digital platform designed to deliver a fast, reliable, and user-friendly experience. Younited operates in four European countries: France, Italy, Spain and Portugal and is an ECB-licensed credit institution under the supervision of the French financial supervisory authority (ACPR).

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Disclaimer

This announcement contains information that may qualify, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse.

This announcement may include forward-looking statements, which are based on the Company's current expectations and projections regarding a business combination, the business, the economy and other future conditions of the Company and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms“believes”,“aims”,“forecasts”,“continues”,“estimates”,“plans”,“projects”,“anticipates”,“expects”,“intends”,“may”,“will” or“should” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy plans, objectives, goals, future events, or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

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Attachment

Younited Financial S.A. - PR ISIN change - 26.11.2026