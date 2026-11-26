Angelica Ferri Personali owner Villa La Personala

Historic estate in San Giacomo Roncole (Modena) launches the holiday season with a bespoke program dedicated to international travelers

- Angelica Ferri Personali, owner Villa La PersonlaMODENA, ITALY, ITALY, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ahead of the Christmas holidays, Villa La Personala is preparing to welcome its guests with an exclusive array of tailor-made experiences, designed to showcase the authenticity, savoir-faire, and cultural, gastronomic, and automotive excellence of Emilia's renowned Motor Valley and Food Valley, to understand real 'Made in Italy'Nestled in the Modena countryside, the historic estate-led by Angelica Ferri Personali-transforms a winter stay into a privileged, behind-the-scenes journey through the region's most celebrated icons, made possible through exceptional partnerships and private access.Bespoke Experiences for the Holiday Season. In the Name of Great Music: A private tour of the Luciano Pavarotti House Museum and the Pavarotti-Freni Municipal Theater in Modena, with the option to arrange a private concert directly within the spaces of the Villa. Behind-Closed-Doors Haute Cuisine: A private dinner at Villa La Personala curated by Michelin-starred Chef Luca Marchini alongside the brigade of L'Erba del Re. Tradition and Balsamic Vinegar.A private lunch or dinner at Bottega San Francesco, paired with a guided tour of a traditional vinegar cellar (acetaia) to uncover the secrets of Modena's "Black Gold." Hands-On Pasta Making with Social Impact. A fresh pasta workshop alongside the traditional sfogline (pasta makers) and the young artisans of Il Tortellante, followed by a convivial lunch or aperitivo at the Bottega. World-Class Gastronomy. The opportunity to secure a dinner reservation at Modena's world-renowned Osteria Francescana (subject to availability). Adrenaline on the Track. A Ferrari Challenge track driving experience accompanied by a professional instructor at the Modena Autodrome, followed by lunch at Il Cavallino restaurant and a private tour of the Ferrari Museum in Maranello. Private Collections. By-appointment visits to the historic Panini and Righini automotive collections, custodians of rare vintage masterpieces. In the Footsteps of Hypercars. Private access to the Horacio Pagani Museum and production atelier to witness the creation of these celebrated handcrafted vehicles up close."We are extremely delighted and proud to offer our guests these new opportunities for the Christmas season," says Angelica Ferri Personali, owner of Villa La Personala. "Our goal is to go beyond the traditional concept of hospitality, opening the doors to the most extraordinary institutions of our territory through intimate, authentic, and unrepeatable experiences. We want those who choose Villa La Personala for the holidays to breathe in the truest soul of Emilia while enjoying bespoke emotions."

francesca schenetti

Ti Lancio

+39 339 809 3543

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VILLA LA PERSONALA ANNOUNCES EXPERIENCES FOR TOURISTS TO UNDERSTAND 'MADE IN ITALY' News Provided By Ti Lancio November 26, 2026, 16:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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