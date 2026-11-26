MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 26 (IANS) The Puri Police have cracked the case involving the recovery of a human skeleton in the Brahmagiri area of the district on November 21 with the arrest of two persons on Thursday for allegedly murdering the victim over a trivial matter.

The accused persons were identified as Hemanta Kumar Nayak (47) and Chandan Nayak (27) of Gadarodanga village under Brahmagiri police station area of Puri. The victim, Krishna Badhei, also belonged to the same village.

Both the accused, Hemanta and Chandan, and the deceased, Badhei, were reportedly close friends and worked as daily-wage labourers under a timber merchant in the area.

They shared a good rapport and used to spend considerable time together. However, their friendship allegedly turned sour following a trivial dispute, which eventually led to the murder.

On November 21, some locals, after spotting the skeletal remains in a cashew nut jungle near the Gadarodanga village, informed the Brahmagiri police. The cops immediately reached the spot and seized the skeletal remains of the deceased Badhei and launched an investigation, registering an unnatural death case (42/26).

The family members of Badhei, who had earlier lodged a missing report at the Brahmagiri police station, later identified the deceased's body.

Subsequently, based on the allegations made by Rangalata Badhei, mother of the deceased, Brahmagiri Police registered a fresh case (610/26) and intensified the investigation into the matter.

“During the course of investigation, it came to light that a trivial dispute among friends over the consumption of liquor and the deceased eating the accused's share of chicken allegedly escalated into a murderous assault,” said Puri Police.

The accused persons allegedly killed Badhei using a billhook and subsequently buried his body in a cashew jungle near their village in an attempt to conceal the crime. The police, through sustained efforts and meticulous analysis of scientific evidence, tracked the accused persons' movements and arrested them from their hideout in Brahmagiri.

“The incident is a disturbing example of how a seemingly insignificant dispute, coupled with anger and intoxication, can culminate in the tragic loss of a human life,” the Police added.