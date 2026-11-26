MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 26 (IANS) The Assam government has permanently withheld the entire pension and gratuity of a former state government official who was caught allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh in 2022, following departmental proceedings that found him guilty of the charges, officials said on Thursday.

The official, Hemanta Kumar Talukdar, was serving as the General Manager of the District Industries and Commerce Centre (DI&CC) in Darrang district when the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, apprehended him on May 24, 2022, while allegedly accepting the bribe.

According to the allegations, Talukdar had demanded Rs 10 lakh from an individual for processing a loan application under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), a government initiative aimed at promoting self-employment and supporting micro-enterprises.

The vigilance team caught the official red-handed during the operation, leading to action against him under the relevant anti-corruption provisions.

Subsequently, the state government initiated departmental proceedings to examine the allegations. The inquiry established the charges against Talukdar, following which the authorities decided to impose a major penalty by permanently withholding his full pension and gratuity.

The penalty has been imposed under the provisions of the Assam Services (Pension) Rules, 1969, which provide for action against government employees found guilty of misconduct or grave offences in departmental or judicial proceedings.

Talukdar retired from government service on December 31, 2022. However, the criminal proceedings in the bribery case are yet to reach a conclusion. The case is currently pending before the Court of the Special Judge, Assam, in Kamrup Metropolitan district.

The matter has been registered as Special Case (Corruption Case) No. 9/2024. The government's decision to permanently forfeit the former official's retirement benefits comes after the departmental inquiry established his involvement in the alleged bribery incident. The action also highlights the provisions available under service rules to impose financial penalties on retired government personnel following departmental proceedings. The criminal case will continue independently before the competent court.