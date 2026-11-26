MENAFN - IANS) Kathmandu, Nov 26 (IANS) The Nepali government has confirmed the death of a Nepali citizen in a recent attack in Saudi Arabia amid the ongoing Saudi-Houthi conflict.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a Nepali citizen in the recent attacks in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and remain concerned for the three other Nepali nationals injured in the attacks,” Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

“One of them has since recovered, while the other two are currently undergoing medical treatment.”

It also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wished those injured a speedy recovery. The ministry stressed that civilians and public infrastructure must not be targeted under any circumstances.

“Nepal urges maximum restraint and calls on all concerned to adopt peaceful means for settling disputes and resolving conflicts,” the statement said.

The statement comes amid a series of attacks in Saudi Arabia and growing security concerns across the region.

On November 24, a drone attack attributed to Yemen's Houthi movement on a tower in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District injured at least 11 people, including three Nepalis, according to media reports citing Saudi authorities. Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence blamed the Houthi movement for the attack.

Two Indian nationals and four Egyptian nationals were also injured.

Following the attack, Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence released a picture of the landmark tower, which houses the headquarters of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, the country's sovereign wealth fund.

The building, one of the tallest skyscrapers in Saudi Arabia, appeared to have sustained damage around the middle of its facade.

Nepal's Foreign Ministry did not identify the deceased Nepali national or specify when and where the fatal incident occurred. It is also unclear whether the death was linked to the November 24 attack.

The latest developments have renewed concerns over the safety of Nepalis living and working in Saudi Arabia, one of the major destinations for Nepali migrant workers.

On October 21, Nepali worker Bharat Mahato was killed after debris from an intercepted drone fell at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field.

According to the ministry, more than 1.7 million Nepalis reside in West Asia, including Saudi Arabia, with the majority working as migrant labourers.