MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 26 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate the newly constructed 870-bed hospital attached to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on December 2, Health Minister Ashok Singhal announced on Thursday.

The new facility, equipped with advanced operation theatres, intensive care units (ICUs) and ventilators, is expected to significantly enhance the healthcare infrastructure and patient treatment capacity of the state's premier medical institution.

Singhal announced this after inspecting the newly constructed hospital building to assess its preparedness ahead of the inauguration.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, the Health Minister said the hospital would initially operate as an annexure of GMCH, with seven departments from the existing facility being relocated to the new building.

"On December 2, at 4 pm, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the new hospital. On that day, we will officially begin operations as an annexure of Gauhati Medical College," Singhal said.

The hospital will have approximately 870 beds, including around 120 ICU beds equipped with ventilators to provide critical care services.

The seven departments scheduled to shift to the new facility are medicine, surgery, plastic surgery, ear, nose and throat (ENT), psychiatry, emergency medicine and pulmonary medicine.

According to the minister, construction of the building has been completed, while the remaining work involves shifting medical facilities, equipment and completing final cleaning arrangements before operations begin.

Highlighting the infrastructure, Singhal said the hospital's operation theatres were equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and could be counted among the best in the country.

He added that the facility had been developed in accordance with national healthcare standards and would serve as a benchmark for upcoming medical colleges and hospitals in Assam.

"The OTs are state-of-the-art. They can be considered among the best in the country. The hospital standards are on par with national standards, and future medical colleges and hospitals will follow this standard," he said.

The new hospital is expected to improve patient management, expand access to specialised treatment and reduce the infrastructure burden on the existing GMCH facility.

Its inauguration marks another major addition to Assam's public healthcare infrastructure.