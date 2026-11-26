MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday directed authorities to accelerate remaining construction on the Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mills and complete the project by 2027.

Chairing a review meeting held instructed the contractor to submit a revised work schedule with firm completion timelines to the High-Power Committee.

He also ordered the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to monitor daily progress on the site.

Expressing displeasure over the pace of work, CM Fadnavis said completing the project under contract terms is the contractor's responsibility and that halting work over financial demands is unacceptable.

He directed officials to assess the agency's capacity and commitment, and consider strict measures-including appointing an alternative agency if necessary.

Social Justice and Special Assistance Minister Sanjay Shirsat echoed the warning, stating that halting work for 10 months on any pretext is unjustified.

Emphasising the memorial's deep public and social significance, he urged the contractor to move forward with concrete planning while the government scrutinises financial matters according to rules.

CM Fadnavis instructed officials to conduct a technical and financial verification of provisions in the contract, price-rise indices, and costs from additional work, legal opinion per contract terms regarding Goods and Services Tax rate revisions and evaluation of providing advance funds against a bank guarantee to procure material for bronze cladding.

He directed that all financial proposals are to be placed together before the committee for a decision under existing rules.

To save time, structural steel erection and bronze cladding must proceed in parallel with coordinated scheduling across materials, machinery, manpower, fabrication, and on-site construction.

The Chief Minister stressed that there will be zero compromise on structural quality, safety, or stability, and called for coordinated action across all agencies to meet the 2027 target.