A horrifying accident unfolded on Houston's Eastex Freeway in Texas on November 24, after an 18-wheeler fuel tanker overturned and burst into flames, creating a massive fireball. Dramatic visuals from the scene show thick black smoke rising into the sky as flames engulfed the overturned vehicle. The truck driver was reportedly trapped inside the wreckage following the crash. Emergency responders rushed to the spot as the fire spread, prompting an urgent response from firefighters and hazardous-materials teams. Authorities later confirmed that the tanker driver had died in the incident. The accident has raised concerns over the dangers associated with fuel transportation on busy highways.

Massive fire forces freeway closure

Following the crash, emergency crews worked to bring the blaze under control and contain leaking fuel from the tanker. The intensity of the fire prompted authorities to close both directions of the Eastex Freeway near the I-610 North Loop. The closure resulted in significant traffic disruption, with motorists facing delays as emergency personnel continued operations at the accident site. Firefighters and hazardous-materials teams remained involved in managing the situation and preventing further risks from the leaking fuel. The incident also highlighted the challenges faced by emergency services while responding to accidents involving hazardous materials.

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Investigation underway to determine cause

Authorities are now investigating the circumstances that led to the tanker overturning and catching fire. Officials are expected to examine the sequence of events leading up to the crash to establish what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. While the exact cause remains unclear, the incident has once again drawn attention to the potential consequences of accidents involving heavy fuel tankers. The fatal crash and the resulting highway closure disrupted traffic for hours, as emergency teams worked to secure the area and ensure public safety.