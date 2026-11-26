MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The agac mobile application has been launched as part of a green space inventory project initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union.

The application was developed as part of a joint project implemented by the IDEA Public Union and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan since 2022. It enables citizens to obtain information about trees and participate directly in their protection.

According to the project, more than 212,000 trees across the country have been tagged with individual QR codes. During the tagging process, information about each tree's location, species, dimensions, and current condition was entered into an electronic database.

Users can locate trees on an interactive map and scan QR codes to access the digital information card of each individual tree.

Citizens who notice that a tree has dried out, been damaged, or requires maintenance can report it to the Ministry through the application by attaching photographs. This feature will help identify trees requiring attention in a timely manner, increase transparency in the protection of green spaces, and strengthen public oversight in this area.

Combining digital tree records with interactive mapping and public participation opportunities aligns with advanced international practices in urban green space management.

The data collected through the system will also provide a basis for using artificial intelligence in the future to analyse changes in the condition of trees, identify potential risks at an early stage, and plan necessary maintenance measures.

The“agac” mobile application is now available on the App Store for iPhone users.