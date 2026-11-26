MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Geographic expansion, product innovation, and M&A help players capture demand driven by large-scale infrastructure, renewable energy, and grid connectivity across Asia Pacific.

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Asia-Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report projects that the Asia Pacific medium voltage cable and accessories market will increase from US$ 22,283.3 million in 2024 to US$ 36,018.3 million by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% during 2025-2031, supported by rapid urbanization, population growth, industrial expansion, renewable energy investment, and large-scale infrastructure development.

Asia Pacific Market Overview

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and other Asia Pacific markets are investing heavily in residential, commercial, industrial, transportation, and energy infrastructure. These investments are increasing demand for medium voltage cables and accessories across power distribution networks, manufacturing facilities, urban developments, rail systems, and renewable energy projects.

Major construction programs are contributing to the market's expansion. In Australia, construction of the Sydney Metro to Western Sydney Airport rail line began in Q2 2023 and is scheduled for completion by Q2 2026. India's Wadala GST office building project in Mumbai also commenced in Q2 2023, with completion expected by Q2 2026.

In Japan, the Minamiikebukuro Two Chome redevelopment project in Tokyo was launched in 2022 with an investment of approximately US$ 1,022 million and was scheduled for completion by Q4 2025. Vietnam's US$ 320 million Cadia Qui Nhon mixed-use development is also strengthening residential and commercial infrastructure. Together, these projects are creating opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers of medium voltage power cables, terminations, joints, and related equipment.

Market Segmentation Highlights



Installation: The market is divided into overhead and underground systems. Overhead installations accounted for the largest share in 2024.

Overhead Type: The segment includes ACSR, AAAC, AACSR, and other products, with ACSR holding the leading position.

Underground Type: XLPE, PVC, PILC, and other cable types are covered, with XLPE dominating the segment.

Product: Cables represented the majority share compared with accessories.

Accessories Type: Terminations led the segment, followed by joints and other accessories.

Voltage Level: The market ranges from 1-5 kV to 69 kV, with the 6-13 kV category leading in 2024. End User: Industrial applications remained dominant, alongside infrastructure and renewable energy uses.

Renewable Energy Drives Market Growth

Government investment in solar and wind power is creating additional demand for reliable medium voltage infrastructure. Notable developments include Taiwan's 900 MW Greater Changhua offshore wind farm, Vietnam's 30 MW Huong Linh 4 wind project, and the 600 MW Monsoon Wind Project spanning Laos and Vietnam. The Monsoon Wind Project is the region's first cross-border wind initiative and reflects the growing role of interconnected power systems in the Asia Pacific energy transition.

As renewable generation capacity expands, utilities and project developers require efficient transmission and distribution systems to connect power generation sites with national grids. This trend is expected to support sustained demand for medium voltage cables, terminations, joints, and other accessories throughout the forecast period.

China Maintains Regional Leadership

China holds the leading position in the Asia Pacific market due to its extensive industrial base, expanding electricity network, and large-scale investment in energy generation. The country's solar capacity increased by 55% to 609 GW in 2023, while wind capacity exceeded 441 GW. Total installed power capacity reached nearly 2,920 GW, reflecting expansion across thermal, nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar sources. Continued investment in generation and grid infrastructure is expected to reinforce China's demand for medium voltage cable systems.

Competitive Landscape

Companies profiled in the report include ABB Ltd, Eaton Corporation plc, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Nexans SA, 3M Co, TE Connectivity Ltd, Prysmian SpA, NKT A/S, Belden Inc, Hitachi Energy Ltd, The Okonite Co, Southwire Company LLC, Houston Wire & Cable Co., LS Cable & System USA, and Ensto Oy.

Market participants are pursuing geographic expansion, product innovation, strategic acquisitions, and mergers to strengthen their competitive positions. These initiatives are focused on addressing rising demand for advanced power transmission and distribution solutions across industrial facilities, infrastructure projects, utility networks, and renewable energy developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Asia Pacific Market Analysis

6.1 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Installation

7.1 Overhead

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Overhead: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Underground

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Underground: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Overhead Type

8.1 ACSR (Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced)

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 ACSR (Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced): Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 AAAC (All Aluminum Alloy Conductor)

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 AAAC (All Aluminum Alloy Conductor): Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 AACSR (Aluminum Alloy Conductor Steel Reinforced)

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 AACSR (Aluminum Alloy Conductor Steel Reinforced): Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Others: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Underground Type

9.1 XLPE (Cross-Linked Polyethylene)

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 XLPE (Cross-Linked Polyethylene): Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride): Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 PILC (Paper Insulated Lead Covered)

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 PILC (Paper Insulated Lead Covered): Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Others: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Product

10.1 Cables

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Cables: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2 Accessories

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Accessories: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11. Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Accessories Type

11.1 Terminations

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Terminations: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.2 Joints

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Joints: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.3 Others

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Others: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12. Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Voltage

12.1 6 to 13 KV

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 6 to 13 KV: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.2 23 KV

12.2.1 Overview

12.2.2 23 KV: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.3 34 KV

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 34 KV: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.4 45 KV

12.4.1 Overview

12.4.2 45 KV: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.5 69 KV

12.5.1 Overview

12.5.2 69 KV: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.6 1 to 5 KV

12.6.1 Overview

12.6.2 1 to 5 KV: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13. Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by End User

13.1 Industrial

13.1.1 Overview

13.1.2 Industrial: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.2 Infrastructure

13.2.1 Overview

13.2.2 Infrastructure: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.3 Renewables

13.3.1 Overview

13.3.2 Renewables: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14. Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Country Analysis

14.1 Asia Pacific

14.1.1 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

14.1.2 China: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14.1.2.1 China: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation

14.1.2.2 China: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type

14.1.2.3 China: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type

14.1.2.4 China: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product

14.1.2.5 China: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type

14.1.2.6 China: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage

14.1.2.7 China: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User

14.1.3 Japan: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14.1.3.1 Japan: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation

14.1.3.2 Japan: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type

14.1.3.3 Japan: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type

14.1.3.4 Japan: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product

14.1.3.5 Japan: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type

14.1.3.6 Japan: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage

14.1.3.7 Japan: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User

14.1.4 India: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14.1.4.1 India: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation

14.1.4.2 India: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type

14.1.4.3 India: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type

14.1.4.4 India: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product

14.1.4.5 India: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type

14.1.4.6 India: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage

14.1.4.7 India: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User

14.1.5 South Korea: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14.1.5.1 South Korea: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation

14.1.5.2 South Korea: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type

14.1.5.3 South Korea: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type

14.1.5.4 South Korea: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product

14.1.5.5 South Korea: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type

14.1.5.6 South Korea: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage

14.1.5.7 South Korea: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User

14.1.6 Australia: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14.1.6.1 Australia: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation

14.1.6.2 Australia: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type

14.1.6.3 Australia: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type

14.1.6.4 Australia: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product

14.1.6.5 Australia: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type

14.1.6.6 Australia: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage

14.1.6.7 Australia: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User

14.1.7 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14.1.7.1 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation

14.1.7.2 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type

14.1.7.3 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type

14.1.7.4 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product

14.1.7.5 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type

14.1.7.6 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage

14.1.7.7 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

15.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

16. Industry Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 New Product Development

16.3 Merger and Acquisition

16.4 Other Strategic Developments

17. Company Profiles

17.1 ABB Ltd

17.1.1 Key Facts

17.1.2 Business Description

17.1.3 Products and Services

17.1.4 Financial Overview

17.1.5 SWOT Analysis

17.1.6 Key Developments

17.2 Eaton Corporation plc

17.2.1 Key Facts

17.2.2 Business Description

17.2.3 Products and Services

17.2.4 Financial Overview

17.2.5 SWOT Analysis

17.2.6 Key Developments

17.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

17.3.1 Key Facts

17.3.2 Business Description

17.3.3 Products and Services

17.3.4 Financial Overview

17.3.5 SWOT Analysis

17.3.6 Key Developments

17.4 Nexans SA

17.4.1 Key Facts

17.4.2 Business Description

17.4.3 Products and Services

17.4.4 Financial Overview

17.4.5 SWOT Analysis

17.4.6 Key Developments

17.5 3M Co

17.5.1 Key Facts

17.5.2 Business Description

17.5.3 Products and Services

17.5.4 Financial Overview

17.5.5 SWOT Analysis

17.5.6 Key Developments

17.6 TE Connectivity Ltd

17.6.1 Key Facts

17.6.2 Business Description

17.6.3 Products and Services

17.6.4 Financial Overview

17.6.5 SWOT Analysis

17.6.6 Key Developments

17.7 Prysmian SpA

17.7.1 Key Facts

17.7.2 Business Description

17.7.3 Products and Services

17.7.4 Financial Overview

17.7.5 SWOT Analysis

17.7.6 Key Developments

17.8 NKT AS

17.8.1 Key Facts

17.8.2 Business Description

17.8.3 Products and Services

17.8.4 Financial Overview

17.8.5 SWOT Analysis

17.8.6 Key Developments

17.9 Belden Inc

17.9.1 Key Facts

17.9.2 Business Description

17.9.3 Products and Services

17.9.4 Financial Overview

17.9.5 SWOT Analysis

17.9.6 Key Developments

17.10 Hitachi Energy Ltd

17.10.1 Key Facts

17.10.2 Business Description

17.10.3 Products and Services

17.10.4 Financial Overview

17.10.5 SWOT Analysis

17.10.6 Key Developments

17.11 The Okonite Co

17.11.1 Key Facts

17.11.2 Business Description

17.11.3 Products and Services

17.11.4 Financial Overview

17.11.5 SWOT Analysis

17.11.6 Key Developments

17.12 Southwire Company LLC

17.12.1 Key Facts

17.12.2 Business Description

17.12.3 Products and Services

17.12.4 Financial Overview

17.12.5 SWOT Analysis

17.12.6 Key Developments

17.13 Houston Wire & Cable Co.

17.13.1 Key Facts

17.13.2 Business Description

17.13.3 Products and Services

17.13.4 Financial Overview

17.13.5 SWOT Analysis

17.13.6 Key Developments

17.14 LS Cable & System USA

17.14.1 Key Facts

17.14.2 Business Description

17.14.3 Products and Services

17.14.4 Financial Overview

17.14.5 SWOT Analysis

17.14.6 Key Developments

17.15 Ensto Oy

17.15.1 Key Facts

17.15.2 Business Description

17.15.3 Products and Services

17.15.4 Financial Overview

17.15.5 SWOT Analysis

17.15.6 Key Developments

18. Appendix

18.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [54]

List of Figures [45]

Companies

The List of Companies - Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market

ABB Ltd

Eaton Corporation plc

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

Nexans SA

3M Co

TE Connectivity Ltd

Prysmian SpA

NKT AS

Belden Inc

Hitachi Energy Ltd

The Okonite Co

Southwire Company LLC

Houston Wire & Cable Co.

LS Cable & System USA

Ensto Oy

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