Asia-Pacific Medium Voltage Cable And Accessories Market Size And Forecast (2021 - 2031) Renewable Energy And Grid Investment Drive 7.3% CAGR To US$36 Billion
Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Asia-Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report projects that the Asia Pacific medium voltage cable and accessories market will increase from US$ 22,283.3 million in 2024 to US$ 36,018.3 million by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% during 2025-2031, supported by rapid urbanization, population growth, industrial expansion, renewable energy investment, and large-scale infrastructure development.
Asia Pacific Market Overview
China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and other Asia Pacific markets are investing heavily in residential, commercial, industrial, transportation, and energy infrastructure. These investments are increasing demand for medium voltage cables and accessories across power distribution networks, manufacturing facilities, urban developments, rail systems, and renewable energy projects.
Major construction programs are contributing to the market's expansion. In Australia, construction of the Sydney Metro to Western Sydney Airport rail line began in Q2 2023 and is scheduled for completion by Q2 2026. India's Wadala GST office building project in Mumbai also commenced in Q2 2023, with completion expected by Q2 2026.
In Japan, the Minamiikebukuro Two Chome redevelopment project in Tokyo was launched in 2022 with an investment of approximately US$ 1,022 million and was scheduled for completion by Q4 2025. Vietnam's US$ 320 million Cadia Qui Nhon mixed-use development is also strengthening residential and commercial infrastructure. Together, these projects are creating opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers of medium voltage power cables, terminations, joints, and related equipment.
Market Segmentation Highlights
- Installation: The market is divided into overhead and underground systems. Overhead installations accounted for the largest share in 2024. Overhead Type: The segment includes ACSR, AAAC, AACSR, and other products, with ACSR holding the leading position. Underground Type: XLPE, PVC, PILC, and other cable types are covered, with XLPE dominating the segment. Product: Cables represented the majority share compared with accessories. Accessories Type: Terminations led the segment, followed by joints and other accessories. Voltage Level: The market ranges from 1-5 kV to 69 kV, with the 6-13 kV category leading in 2024. End User: Industrial applications remained dominant, alongside infrastructure and renewable energy uses.
Renewable Energy Drives Market Growth
Government investment in solar and wind power is creating additional demand for reliable medium voltage infrastructure. Notable developments include Taiwan's 900 MW Greater Changhua offshore wind farm, Vietnam's 30 MW Huong Linh 4 wind project, and the 600 MW Monsoon Wind Project spanning Laos and Vietnam. The Monsoon Wind Project is the region's first cross-border wind initiative and reflects the growing role of interconnected power systems in the Asia Pacific energy transition.
As renewable generation capacity expands, utilities and project developers require efficient transmission and distribution systems to connect power generation sites with national grids. This trend is expected to support sustained demand for medium voltage cables, terminations, joints, and other accessories throughout the forecast period.
China Maintains Regional Leadership
China holds the leading position in the Asia Pacific market due to its extensive industrial base, expanding electricity network, and large-scale investment in energy generation. The country's solar capacity increased by 55% to 609 GW in 2023, while wind capacity exceeded 441 GW. Total installed power capacity reached nearly 2,920 GW, reflecting expansion across thermal, nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar sources. Continued investment in generation and grid infrastructure is expected to reinforce China's demand for medium voltage cable systems.
Competitive Landscape
Companies profiled in the report include ABB Ltd, Eaton Corporation plc, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Nexans SA, 3M Co, TE Connectivity Ltd, Prysmian SpA, NKT A/S, Belden Inc, Hitachi Energy Ltd, The Okonite Co, Southwire Company LLC, Houston Wire & Cable Co., LS Cable & System USA, and Ensto Oy.
Market participants are pursuing geographic expansion, product innovation, strategic acquisitions, and mergers to strengthen their competitive positions. These initiatives are focused on addressing rising demand for advanced power transmission and distribution solutions across industrial facilities, infrastructure projects, utility networks, and renewable energy developments.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Guidance
1.2 Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Insights
2.2 Market Attractiveness
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Secondary Research
3.2 Primary Research
3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:
3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:
3.2.3 Developing base number:
3.2.4 Data Triangulation:
3.2.5 Country-level data:
4. Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 List of Vendors in the Value Chain
5. Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.2 Market Restraints
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.4 Future Trends
5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:
6. Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Asia Pacific Market Analysis
6.1 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031
6.2 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Forecast and Analysis
7. Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Installation
7.1 Overhead
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Overhead: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.2 Underground
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Underground: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8. Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Overhead Type
8.1 ACSR (Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced)
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 ACSR (Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced): Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.2 AAAC (All Aluminum Alloy Conductor)
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 AAAC (All Aluminum Alloy Conductor): Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.3 AACSR (Aluminum Alloy Conductor Steel Reinforced)
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 AACSR (Aluminum Alloy Conductor Steel Reinforced): Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Others: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9. Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Underground Type
9.1 XLPE (Cross-Linked Polyethylene)
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 XLPE (Cross-Linked Polyethylene): Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.2 PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride): Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.3 PILC (Paper Insulated Lead Covered)
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 PILC (Paper Insulated Lead Covered): Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Others: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10. Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Product
10.1 Cables
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Cables: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.2 Accessories
10.2.1 Overview
10.2.2 Accessories: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11. Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Accessories Type
11.1 Terminations
11.1.1 Overview
11.1.2 Terminations: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.2 Joints
11.2.1 Overview
11.2.2 Joints: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.3 Others
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Others: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12. Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Voltage
12.1 6 to 13 KV
12.1.1 Overview
12.1.2 6 to 13 KV: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.2 23 KV
12.2.1 Overview
12.2.2 23 KV: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.3 34 KV
12.3.1 Overview
12.3.2 34 KV: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.4 45 KV
12.4.1 Overview
12.4.2 45 KV: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.5 69 KV
12.5.1 Overview
12.5.2 69 KV: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.6 1 to 5 KV
12.6.1 Overview
12.6.2 1 to 5 KV: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
13. Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by End User
13.1 Industrial
13.1.1 Overview
13.1.2 Industrial: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
13.2 Infrastructure
13.2.1 Overview
13.2.2 Infrastructure: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
13.3 Renewables
13.3.1 Overview
13.3.2 Renewables: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
14. Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Country Analysis
14.1 Asia Pacific
14.1.1 Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country
14.1.2 China: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
14.1.2.1 China: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation
14.1.2.2 China: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type
14.1.2.3 China: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type
14.1.2.4 China: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product
14.1.2.5 China: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type
14.1.2.6 China: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage
14.1.2.7 China: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User
14.1.3 Japan: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
14.1.3.1 Japan: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation
14.1.3.2 Japan: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type
14.1.3.3 Japan: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type
14.1.3.4 Japan: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product
14.1.3.5 Japan: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type
14.1.3.6 Japan: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage
14.1.3.7 Japan: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User
14.1.4 India: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
14.1.4.1 India: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation
14.1.4.2 India: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type
14.1.4.3 India: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type
14.1.4.4 India: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product
14.1.4.5 India: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type
14.1.4.6 India: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage
14.1.4.7 India: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User
14.1.5 South Korea: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
14.1.5.1 South Korea: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation
14.1.5.2 South Korea: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type
14.1.5.3 South Korea: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type
14.1.5.4 South Korea: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product
14.1.5.5 South Korea: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type
14.1.5.6 South Korea: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage
14.1.5.7 South Korea: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User
14.1.6 Australia: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
14.1.6.1 Australia: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation
14.1.6.2 Australia: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type
14.1.6.3 Australia: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type
14.1.6.4 Australia: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product
14.1.6.5 Australia: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type
14.1.6.6 Australia: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage
14.1.6.7 Australia: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User
14.1.7 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
14.1.7.1 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation
14.1.7.2 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type
14.1.7.3 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type
14.1.7.4 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product
14.1.7.5 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type
14.1.7.6 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage
14.1.7.7 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players
15.2 Company Positioning & Concentration
16. Industry Landscape
16.1 Overview
16.2 New Product Development
16.3 Merger and Acquisition
16.4 Other Strategic Developments
17. Company Profiles
17.1 ABB Ltd
17.1.1 Key Facts
17.1.2 Business Description
17.1.3 Products and Services
17.1.4 Financial Overview
17.1.5 SWOT Analysis
17.1.6 Key Developments
17.2 Eaton Corporation plc
17.2.1 Key Facts
17.2.2 Business Description
17.2.3 Products and Services
17.2.4 Financial Overview
17.2.5 SWOT Analysis
17.2.6 Key Developments
17.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd
17.3.1 Key Facts
17.3.2 Business Description
17.3.3 Products and Services
17.3.4 Financial Overview
17.3.5 SWOT Analysis
17.3.6 Key Developments
17.4 Nexans SA
17.4.1 Key Facts
17.4.2 Business Description
17.4.3 Products and Services
17.4.4 Financial Overview
17.4.5 SWOT Analysis
17.4.6 Key Developments
17.5 3M Co
17.5.1 Key Facts
17.5.2 Business Description
17.5.3 Products and Services
17.5.4 Financial Overview
17.5.5 SWOT Analysis
17.5.6 Key Developments
17.6 TE Connectivity Ltd
17.6.1 Key Facts
17.6.2 Business Description
17.6.3 Products and Services
17.6.4 Financial Overview
17.6.5 SWOT Analysis
17.6.6 Key Developments
17.7 Prysmian SpA
17.7.1 Key Facts
17.7.2 Business Description
17.7.3 Products and Services
17.7.4 Financial Overview
17.7.5 SWOT Analysis
17.7.6 Key Developments
17.8 NKT AS
17.8.1 Key Facts
17.8.2 Business Description
17.8.3 Products and Services
17.8.4 Financial Overview
17.8.5 SWOT Analysis
17.8.6 Key Developments
17.9 Belden Inc
17.9.1 Key Facts
17.9.2 Business Description
17.9.3 Products and Services
17.9.4 Financial Overview
17.9.5 SWOT Analysis
17.9.6 Key Developments
17.10 Hitachi Energy Ltd
17.10.1 Key Facts
17.10.2 Business Description
17.10.3 Products and Services
17.10.4 Financial Overview
17.10.5 SWOT Analysis
17.10.6 Key Developments
17.11 The Okonite Co
17.11.1 Key Facts
17.11.2 Business Description
17.11.3 Products and Services
17.11.4 Financial Overview
17.11.5 SWOT Analysis
17.11.6 Key Developments
17.12 Southwire Company LLC
17.12.1 Key Facts
17.12.2 Business Description
17.12.3 Products and Services
17.12.4 Financial Overview
17.12.5 SWOT Analysis
17.12.6 Key Developments
17.13 Houston Wire & Cable Co.
17.13.1 Key Facts
17.13.2 Business Description
17.13.3 Products and Services
17.13.4 Financial Overview
17.13.5 SWOT Analysis
17.13.6 Key Developments
17.14 LS Cable & System USA
17.14.1 Key Facts
17.14.2 Business Description
17.14.3 Products and Services
17.14.4 Financial Overview
17.14.5 SWOT Analysis
17.14.6 Key Developments
17.15 Ensto Oy
17.15.1 Key Facts
17.15.2 Business Description
17.15.3 Products and Services
17.15.4 Financial Overview
17.15.5 SWOT Analysis
17.15.6 Key Developments
18. Appendix
18.1 About the Analyst
List of Tables [54]
List of Figures [45]
Companies
The List of Companies - Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market
ABB Ltd
Eaton Corporation plc
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd
Nexans SA
3M Co
TE Connectivity Ltd
Prysmian SpA
NKT AS
Belden Inc
Hitachi Energy Ltd
The Okonite Co
Southwire Company LLC
Houston Wire & Cable Co.
LS Cable & System USA
Ensto Oy
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