Paints And Coatings Market To Reach USD 293.54 Billion By 2035 As Waterborne And Powder Technologies, Asia Pacific Capacity And Industry Consolidation Reshape Competition
|Segment Group
|Leading Segment
|Fastest-Growing Segment
|Why It Matters
|Material
|Acrylic (45%+)
|Polyurethane (5.8% CAGR)
|Durable, flexible finishes for industry and auto
|Product
|Waterborne (~39.4%)
|Powder coatings
|Low-VOC rules favor water and powder
|Application
|Architectural & decorative (~60%)
|Non-architectural
|Industrial and protective uses add value
|Region
|Asia Pacific (~40%)
|See regional section
|China and India drive volume
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Material. Acrylic resins hold more than 45% share thanks to weather resistance, color retention and use in waterborne paints. Polyurethane grows fastest at a 5.8% CAGR as automotive, wood and industrial buyers seek tougher finishes. Epoxy resin acrylateProduct. Waterborne coatings lead with about 39.4% share as VOC limits tighten. Powder coatings grow fastest because they contain no solvents and produce little waste. The report tracks the waterborne coatings segment in detail. Application. Architectural and decorative paints account for about 60% of demand, driven by housing, repainting and urbanization. Non-architectural uses, such as automotive, industrial coatings
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Regional and Country Analysis
Paints and Coatings Market by Region
|Region
|Position
|Key Facts
|Growth Signal
|Asia Pacific
|Largest (~40%)
|USD 80.90B (2026) → USD 119.29B (2035); 4.40% CAGR
|China, India and Japan capacity build-out
|North America
|Established; strong growth
|PPG USD 300M manufacturing investment
|Infrastructure and repaint demand
|Europe
|Mature; tight regulation
|AkzoNobel EUR 22M Montataire upgrade
|Low-VOC and sustainable products
|Latin America and MEA
|Growing
|Sherwin-Williams' Suvinil acquisition in Brazil
|Construction and industrial growth
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific holds about 40% of revenue and grows from USD 80.90 billion in 2026 to USD 119.29 billion by 2035 at a 4.40% CAGR. India is a hotspot: Asian Paints doubled its Mysuru plant capacity to 600,000 kilolitres a year, Kansai Nerolac is investing INR 98 crore at Hosur, and Grasim's Birla Opus entered the market in 2024.
North America. PPG announced a USD 300 million investment in North American manufacturing, including a new Tennessee facility, and the Pittsburgh Paints Company launched a Protective Coatings brand in June 2026.
Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Europe leads on low-VOC regulation and sustainable products. AkzoNobel is investing EUR 22 million to make Montataire, France, a flagship decorative paint plant, and in July 2026 HMG Paints opened a water-based production center in the UK. In Latin America, Sherwin-Williams completed its acquisition of Suvinil in Brazil.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
What Is Changing in the Industry
Figure 2: Key Paints and Coatings Developments, 2025–2026
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
The industry is consolidating. AkzoNobel and Axalta announced an all-stock merger on November 18, 2025, creating a company with about USD 17 billion in revenue and targeting about USD 600 million in cost benefits. In 2026, Nippon Paint and Sherwin-Williams proposed a cash offer for AkzoNobel, then ended their effort in June.
What it indicates: A new top-three player would change pricing power in refinish, industrial and decorative coatings, and smaller rivals may seek scale.
Portfolios are being reshaped. In Q3 2026, AkzoNobel agreed to sell its Decorative Paints South East Asia business for USD 1.35 billion and plans to sell its European vehicle refinish business to clear the Axalta merger.
What it indicates: Assets are changing hands, opening entry points for regional players and private equity.
Margins are recovering through price and efficiency. AkzoNobel reported its sixth straight quarter of margin gains in Q3 2026, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.3%, as prices rose 5% and volumes fell 2%.
What it indicates: Producers are protecting profit through pricing and cost cuts while volumes stay soft.
Production is shifting to low-VOC technology. HMG Paints added 50,000 litres per month of water-based capacity in July 2026, and leading producers are expanding waterborne and powder lines.
What it indicates: Waterborne and powder coatings will keep gaining share from solvent-borne products.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Key Market Drivers
- Residential and commercial construction and repainting. Automotive production and refinish demand. Infrastructure, energy and aerospace VOC regulation driving waterborne and powder products. Use of artificial intelligence
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Major Challenges
- Volatile prices for titanium dioxide, resin Soft volumes in housing and industrial markets. Strict environmental and chemical regulations. Price competition from regional producers. Integration risk from large mergers.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Emerging Opportunities
- Powder coatings, the fastest-growing product. Polyurethane coatings, growing at a 5.8% CAGR. Protective and marine coatings for energy and infrastructure. India and Southeast Asia capacity and demand. Functional coatings, including antimicrobial, conformal coatings optical coatings
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Company and Competitive Intelligence
Figure 3: Paints and Coatings Industry Signals, 2025–2026
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Precedence Research profiles The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, Axalta Coating Systems and Jotun, along with RPM International, Henkel, BASF, Kansai Paint, Hempel, Nippon Paint, Sika, Beckers Group, 3M and The Chemours Company.
|Company
|Key Strength
|Latest Development
|Positioning
|Sherwin-Williams
|Architectural and industrial; store network
|Completed Suvinil acquisition (Brazil)
|No. 1; ~USD 19.8B coatings sales
|PPG Industries
|Automotive, aerospace and industrial
|USD 300M North American manufacturing investment
|No. 2; ~USD 15.9B coatings sales
|AkzoNobel
|Decorative and performance coatings
|Axalta merger; Deco SE Asia sale (USD 1.35B)
|Margin gains for six quarters
|Axalta
|Refinish and mobility coatings
|Q2 2026 sales USD 1.35B (+3%); record quarters
|Merging with AkzoNobel
|Nippon Paint
|Asia decorative leader
|Completed AOC acquisition
|Asia Pacific scale
|Asian Paints / Kansai Nerolac / Birla Opus
|Indian decorative market
|Capacity expansions; new entrant
|Fast-growing India market
|Jotun / Hempel
|Marine and protective coatings
|Named key players
|Energy and marine strength
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Customer and Buyer Intelligence
|Target Account Group
|Decision-Makers
|Purchase Signals
|Commercial Opportunity
|Builders and contractors
|Procurement Head, Project Manager
|Housing starts, repaint cycles
|Architectural paints and service
|Automotive OEMs and refinish shops
|Paint Shop Manager, Purchasing
|Vehicle production, collision repair volume
|OEM and refinish coatings
|Industrial manufacturers
|Plant Manager, Engineering
|Low-VOC compliance, line upgrades
|Powder and waterborne coatings
|Energy and infrastructure owners
|Asset Integrity Manager
|New projects, corrosion programs
|Protective and marine coatings
|Retail and distribution
|Category Manager
|Store expansion, private label
|Decorative ranges and tinting systems
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
How Precedence Research Supports Decision-MakingMaster Dataset provides segment, regional and company data for paints and coatings and adjacent markets such as the polyurethane resin anti-corrosion coatings propylene markets
Precedence Quadrant compares coatings makers on technology, regional reach, product range and margin strength.
Interactive Intelligence Dashboard tracks mergers, capacity additions, raw material prices and regulations.
Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence maps resin, pigment and additive supply and plant capacity.
Customized Research answers specific questions, such as merger impact studies, India entry or powder coating demand by industry.
|Solution
|What It Provides
|How It Helps
|Master Dataset
|Segment, region and company data
|Sizes demand by material, product and application
|Precedence Quadrant
|Coatings maker comparison
|Supports supplier selection and benchmarking
|Interactive Dashboard
|Deal, capacity and price tracking
|Times sales and investment moves
|Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence
|Raw material and plant mapping
|Supports sourcing and capacity planning
|Customized Research
|M&A, entry and demand studies
|Answers decision-specific questions
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Why Continuously Updated Intelligence Matters
Raw material prices, mergers and regulations change the coatings market quickly. Monthly updates suit buyers tracking resin and TiO2 prices, quarterly updates follow company results, six-monthly updates align with construction and auto production forecasts, and annual updates support investors reviewing market size and share. Precedence Research offers all four update cycles.
Strategic Outlook
- CEOs and CXOs: consolidation is reshaping the top tier; scale and portfolio focus decide margins. Strategy teams: powder, polyurethane and protective coatings offer above-market growth. R&D leaders: low-VOC, bio-based and functional coatings are priorities. Procurement teams: watch resin, TiO2 and solvent prices and supplier changes after mergers. Investors: divestments from merging companies create acquisition opportunities. Suppliers: demand grows for waterborne resins, additives and powder chemistries.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Company Ecosystem
Figure 4: Paints and Coatings Company Ecosystem, 2026
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Call to Action
To understand how consolidation, technology and regional capacity will shape paints and coatings through 2035, explore the full report or speak with a Precedence Research analyst.
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