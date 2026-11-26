Ottawa, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global paints and coatings market is valued at USD 202.25 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 293.54 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 4.23%. Asia Pacific grows from USD 80.90 billion in 2026 to USD 119.29 billion by 2035.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher







The industry is entering a period of major consolidation. AkzoNobel and Axalta agreed an all-stock merger in November 2025 that would create a company with revenue of about USD 17 billion. In 2026, Nippon Paint and Sherwin-Williams made a rival cash proposal for AkzoNobel before ending the effort in June. Sherwin-Williams remains the world's largest coatings maker with an estimated USD 19.8 billion in coatings sales, followed by PPG at USD 15.9 billion.

At the same time, regulation on volatile organic compounds is pushing demand toward waterborne and powder products, and Asia Pacific producers are adding large amounts of capacity. For raw material suppliers, coatings makers, distributors, contractors and OEM buyers, the key questions are how consolidation changes pricing and supply, and which technologies and regions deliver growth.

Full report:

Request a sample:







Figure 1: Paints and Coatings Market Snapshot

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

The market grows steadily, in line with construction, automotive and industrial output. Value growth is supported by a shift to higher-performance, low-VOC and specialty coatings. The 2025 value is modeled from the 2026 figure.

Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments

Paints and Coatings Market: Leading and Fastest-Growing Segments

Segment Group Leading Segment Fastest-Growing Segment Why It Matters Material Acrylic (45%+) Polyurethane (5.8% CAGR) Durable, flexible finishes for industry and auto Product Waterborne (~39.4%) Powder coatings Low-VOC rules favor water and powder Application Architectural & decorative (~60%) Non-architectural Industrial and protective uses add value Region Asia Pacific (~40%) See regional section China and India drive volume

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Material. Acrylic resins hold more than 45% share thanks to weather resistance, color retention and use in waterborne paints. Polyurethane grows fastest at a 5.8% CAGR as automotive, wood and industrial buyers seek tougher finishes. Epoxy resin acrylate

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Regional and Country Analysis

Paints and Coatings Market by Region

Region Position Key Facts Growth Signal Asia Pacific Largest (~40%) USD 80.90B (2026) → USD 119.29B (2035); 4.40% CAGR China, India and Japan capacity build-out North America Established; strong growth PPG USD 300M manufacturing investment Infrastructure and repaint demand Europe Mature; tight regulation AkzoNobel EUR 22M Montataire upgrade Low-VOC and sustainable products Latin America and MEA Growing Sherwin-Williams' Suvinil acquisition in Brazil Construction and industrial growth

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific holds about 40% of revenue and grows from USD 80.90 billion in 2026 to USD 119.29 billion by 2035 at a 4.40% CAGR. India is a hotspot: Asian Paints doubled its Mysuru plant capacity to 600,000 kilolitres a year, Kansai Nerolac is investing INR 98 crore at Hosur, and Grasim's Birla Opus entered the market in 2024.

North America. PPG announced a USD 300 million investment in North American manufacturing, including a new Tennessee facility, and the Pittsburgh Paints Company launched a Protective Coatings brand in June 2026.

Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Europe leads on low-VOC regulation and sustainable products. AkzoNobel is investing EUR 22 million to make Montataire, France, a flagship decorative paint plant, and in July 2026 HMG Paints opened a water-based production center in the UK. In Latin America, Sherwin-Williams completed its acquisition of Suvinil in Brazil.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

What Is Changing in the Industry







Figure 2: Key Paints and Coatings Developments, 2025–2026

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

The industry is consolidating. AkzoNobel and Axalta announced an all-stock merger on November 18, 2025, creating a company with about USD 17 billion in revenue and targeting about USD 600 million in cost benefits. In 2026, Nippon Paint and Sherwin-Williams proposed a cash offer for AkzoNobel, then ended their effort in June.

What it indicates: A new top-three player would change pricing power in refinish, industrial and decorative coatings, and smaller rivals may seek scale.

Portfolios are being reshaped. In Q3 2026, AkzoNobel agreed to sell its Decorative Paints South East Asia business for USD 1.35 billion and plans to sell its European vehicle refinish business to clear the Axalta merger.

What it indicates: Assets are changing hands, opening entry points for regional players and private equity.

Margins are recovering through price and efficiency. AkzoNobel reported its sixth straight quarter of margin gains in Q3 2026, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.3%, as prices rose 5% and volumes fell 2%.

What it indicates: Producers are protecting profit through pricing and cost cuts while volumes stay soft.

Production is shifting to low-VOC technology. HMG Paints added 50,000 litres per month of water-based capacity in July 2026, and leading producers are expanding waterborne and powder lines.

What it indicates: Waterborne and powder coatings will keep gaining share from solvent-borne products.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Key Market Drivers



Residential and commercial construction and repainting.

Automotive production and refinish demand.

Infrastructure, energy and aerospace

VOC regulation driving waterborne and powder products. Use of artificial intelligence



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Major Challenges



Volatile prices for titanium dioxide, resin

Soft volumes in housing and industrial markets.

Strict environmental and chemical regulations.

Price competition from regional producers. Integration risk from large mergers.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Emerging Opportunities