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Success of Capgemini's 13 th Employee Share Ownership Plan

Paris, November 26, 2026 – Capgemini is pleased to announce the success of its thirteenth Employee Share Ownership Plan (ESOP).

For Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group:“With more than 37,000 subscribers within the 37 countries where the plan is implemented, the success of our thirteenth share ownership plan confirms the trust that our team members have in the Group's strategy and ambition. This annual employee shareholder plan is a key tool to make sure they are associated with the benefits of the value we create together.”

This thirteenth employee shareholding plan has recorded again an oversubscription across the 37 participating countries. The resulting capital increase represents 1.8% of the Group's issued share capital and will contribute to maintaining Capgemini's employee share ownership at year end at around 8% of the capital.

In accordance with the terms of this plan published on September 10, 2026, 3,000,000 new shares were subscribed at a unit price of 106.89 euros, corresponding to 87.5% of the reference price of 122.15 euros (average over the 20 trading days prior to November 5, 2026). The corresponding capital increase of 321 million euros is scheduled for December 17, 2026.

This new employee shareholding plan will be carried out without shareholder dilution. As part of the share buybacks announced on October 6, 2026, for this purpose, Capgemini bought back 3,000,000 shares which are fully allocated to the cancellation objective, at an average price of 122.19 euros per share and for a total amount of 367 million euros.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is the business transformation partner for enterprises in the age of AI. We help organizations imagine and build an intelligent, sustainable future, combining AI, technology and human ingenuity to transform how they operate, innovate and grow. With unique end-to-end capabilities spanning strategy, technology, engineering and intelligent operations, we bring together deep industry expertise and market-leading capabilities in AI, cloud and data to turn ambition into measurable business outcomes at scale. Supported by a robust ecosystem of partners and nearly 60 years of expertise, Capgemini is a responsible and diverse global organization of over 410,000 team members in more than 50 countries. The Group reported 2025 revenues of €22.5 billion.

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