MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new integration lets sellers import listings from eBay, Etsy, Depop, Grailed, Shopify and other marketplaces and publish them to TikTok Shop from a single form.

Kortrijk, WEST FLANDERS, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosslist, a leading cross-listing app for online sellers, has added TikTok Shop to its list of supported marketplaces. The integration lets sellers bring existing inventory to TikTok Shop without recreating each listing by hand, and manage it alongside the other marketplaces they already sell on.







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TikTok Shop combines short-form video, live shopping and creator affiliate partnerships with in-app checkout, which gives sellers a way to reach buyers who discover products while scrolling. For sellers who already maintain listings elsewhere, adding a new channel usually means repeating the same work: rewriting titles, re-uploading photos and re-entering prices for every item.

With Crosslist, sellers connect their accounts through a password-free setup, import their existing listings with photos, titles, descriptions and prices, and publish them to TikTok Shop from one form. Prices and shipping options can be adjusted for TikTok Shop before listings go live, and publishing runs in the background so sellers can keep working. Sellers who run handmade or small-batch shops can cross-list from Etsy to TikTok Shop, or move listings from TikTok Shop to Etsy, in the same workflow.

Keeping inventory accurate becomes more important as sellers add channels. When an item sells on one marketplace, Crosslist's automatic delisting feature, available on Gold and Diamond plans, can remove it from the others to help prevent overselling. Edits to a listing can also be pushed to every connected marketplace in one step.

"TikTok Shop gives sellers access to buyers who discover products through video and live shopping, but opening a new channel shouldn't mean starting from scratch," said Gilles Couvreur, spokesperson for Crosslist. "By connecting TikTok Shop to the listings sellers already have, we want to make it easier for them to test a new marketplace and see whether it fits their business."

TikTok Shop is currently available to sellers in the United States and the United Kingdom and has its own category rules. Pre-owned items are limited to approved categories such as authenticated luxury goods and collectibles, while new and unopened inventory is generally permitted. Sellers can learn more about seller requirements, fees, and category rules in Crosslist's guide on how to sell on TikTok Shop.

The TikTok Shop integration is available now to Crosslist users. Crosslist supports sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, and works with marketplaces including eBay, Poshmark, Mercari, Depop, Etsy, Grailed, Whatnot, Facebook Marketplace, Shopify and WooCommerce.







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About Crosslist

Crosslist® is a software tool for online sellers that lets them create a product listing once and automatically publish it across 11+ marketplaces (like eBay, Poshmark, Etsy, etc.), aiming to increase sales by reaching more buyers with minimal extra work. It emphasizes speed and efficiency through AI features that generate listings, suggest prices, and enhance photos, while also offering bulk posting, inventory syncing, and centralized management from one dashboard. Overall, Crosslist® positions itself as a time-saving, sales-boosting“cross-listing” platform that helps resellers scale their business by simplifying multi-platform selling.

Press Inquiries

Gilles Couvreur

gilles.couvreur [at] crosslist.com



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