With chapels in Fort Lee and West Babylon, Frank Patti's team provides full Halachic care, including tahara, shmirah, and prompt burial.

FORT LEE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eden Memorial Chapels has spent more than thirty years serving Jewish families across the New Jersey and New York metropolitan area as an independent, family-owned funeral home, an alternative to the corporate-owned chains that now operate many Jewish funeral homes in the region. Led by Frank Patti, Owner and Senior Director, the funeral home operates two chapels, one in Fort Lee, New Jersey, and one in West Babylon, New York, each staffed by directors who work directly with families rather than through a corporate structure. Families who visit Eden Memorial Chapels online can review the funeral home's full range of Halachic and interfaith services from either location.At the center of Eden Memorial's work is full Halachic care: tahara, the ritual washing and purification of the deceased; shomer and shmirah, the practice of watching over a loved one from death until burial; and prompt burial, observed according to Jewish law. The funeral home coordinates directly with rabbis across Orthodox, Conservative, and Reform practice, so families are guided according to their own level of observance rather than a single standard approach. Details on these customs, along with what families can expect at each step, are outlined on the funeral home's Jewish funeral customs page.The two-chapel structure allows Eden Memorial to serve Jewish communities on both sides of the Hudson River without asking a family to travel far from home. The Fort Lee chapel sits minutes from the George Washington Bridge and seats more than 200 guests in a fully accessible space, serving Bergen County and the greater New York City metro area. The West Babylon chapel serves Jewish families across Long Island's Suffolk and Nassau counties. Eden Memorial also arranges international transfers, including the transport of a loved one to Israel for burial, and receives remains from overseas.Eden Memorial also welcomes interfaith families and offers veterans' services, including veteran burial flags, reflecting the range of families who now call on the funeral home for care. Its approach to traditional Jewish burial services remains rooted in the same Halachic principles the funeral home was founded on. Families can reach Eden Memorial at (201) 947-3336, any hour of the day or night, or review the funeral home's most recent community feedback on its Google Business Profile listings for New Jersey and New York. More on the funeral home's two locations is available on its chapel facilities page.About Eden Memorial Chapels: Eden Memorial Chapels is an independent, family-owned funeral home serving Jewish families for more than thirty years, with chapels in Fort Lee, New Jersey, and West Babylon, New York. Led by Frank Patti, Owner and Senior Director, the funeral home provides full Halachic care, including tahara, shomer, and shmirah, and prompt burial, alongside interfaith accommodation, veterans services, pre-planning, and international transfers, including burial in Israel. Eden Memorial is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at (201) 947-3336 or online at edenmemorial.

Frank Patti

Eden Memorial Jewish Funeral Home and Chapel New Jersey

+1 (201) 803-4974

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Eden Memorial Chapels Continues Independent, Family-Owned Care Across NJ and NY News Provided By FirstCall Marketing November 26, 2026, 16:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Religion



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