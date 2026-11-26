VP DigiWeb has announced guest posting opportunities for SEO professionals, digital marketing agencies, freelancers, SaaS businesses & technology contributors.

DAMAN, GUJARAT, INDIA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VP DigiWeb, an SEO and digital marketing service provider founded by SEO specialist - Vicky Patel, has announced guest posting opportunities for SEO professionals, digital marketing agencies, freelancers, technology companies, SaaS businesses, and content creators looking to publish relevant industry articles.

Through its Guest Post Accepted – SEO & Digital Marketing Guest Posts initiative, VP DigiWeb welcomes original, informative contributions covering search engine optimization, digital marketing, ecommerce, web development, content marketing, technology, and online business.

The initiative aims to provide contributors with an opportunity to share industry knowledge, increase brand visibility, and gain relevant content exposure through published articles on VP DigiWeb.

Guest Post Opportunities Across Multiple Categories

VP DigiWeb is accepting guest post submissions across several digital industry categories, offering publishing opportunities to professionals and businesses working in the online industry.

Accepted categories include:

- Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

- Technical SEO and link building

- Digital marketing and content marketing

- Social media marketing

- Ecommerce and Shopify

- SaaS and technology

- WordPress and web development

- Artificial intelligence and marketing automation

- Online business and entrepreneurship

- UI/UX and graphic design

The platform is particularly interested in practical guides, expert insights, industry research, tutorials, case studies, and actionable marketing strategies that provide value to readers.

Supporting SEO Professionals, Agencies and Businesses

Guest posting continues to be one of the content marketing approaches businesses use to expand their online presence, share expertise, and reach relevant audiences. VP DigiWeb aims to support SEO agencies, independent consultants, link-building professionals, startups, freelancers, and established businesses by providing relevant industry publishing opportunities. Contributors can request contextual backlinks where appropriate. All submissions are subject to editorial review, with links expected to be relevant to the article topic and useful to readers.

Content Quality and Submission Guidelines

VP DigiWeb prioritizes original, informative, and well-researched content over articles created solely for backlink placement.

Guest post submissions should meet the following requirements:

- Content must be original and unpublished.

- Articles should be properly researched and factually accurate.

- Submissions should generally contain 1,000 words or more.

- Topics must be relevant to the accepted industry categories.

- Content should be written primarily for readers.

- Articles should avoid excessive promotional language and keyword stuffing.

- Backlinks must be contextually relevant to the published content.

The editorial team reserves the right to review, edit, or reject submissions that do not meet its publishing standards.

Paid Guest Post and Sponsored Content Opportunities

VP DigiWeb also offers paid guest post and sponsored content opportunities for businesses, SEO professionals, agencies, and digital marketing companies interested in publishing relevant articles.

Interested contributors can contact VP DigiWeb to discuss article requirements, publishing opportunities, and pricing.

Through this initiative, VP DigiWeb aims to encourage knowledge sharing and provide a publishing platform for professionals and businesses operating across the SEO, digital marketing, ecommerce, and technology industries.

Vicky Patel

VP DigiWeb

+91 95105 46482

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VP DigiWeb Opens Guest Posting Opportunities for SEO, Digital Marketing and Technology Contributors News Provided By VP DigiWeb November 26, 2026, 16:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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