MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 26 (IANS) Congress leader and AICC General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the ruling party of weakening democratic institutions, undermining constitutional values and curbing people's right to dissent.

Addressing reporters here on the occasion of Constitution Day, Baghel alleged that the BJP government was functioning in a manner worse than British rule. He further claimed that citizens were increasingly being denied the freedom to protest and voice their opposition.

The Congress leader said November 26 held special significance in India's democratic history as the Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on this day in 1949. He said the Congress had organised 'Constitution Protection Day' programmes at party headquarters across the country to highlight the importance of protecting the Constitution and upholding the democratic principles enshrined in it.

Baghel alleged that the BJP's approach towards democratic rights and constitutional safeguards had raised serious concerns about the state of democracy in the country. Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's campaign slogans, including 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhor' and 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao', Baghel said the party was attempting to mobilise public opinion against what it described as threats to electoral rights and democratic processes.

He maintained that safeguarding the right to vote was essential for protecting the foundations of India's parliamentary democracy. The Congress leader also expressed confidence that collective efforts by political parties and citizens would help preserve constitutional values and protect democratic institutions.

His remarks came as political parties across the country observed Constitution Day, with leaders from different political formations paying tribute to the members of the Constituent Assembly who drafted the Constitution. Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, is observed annually on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949.

The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950, marking India's transition into a sovereign democratic republic. The Congress has been using Constitution Day programmes to intensify its political campaign around alleged threats to constitutional institutions and electoral democracy.