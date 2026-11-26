MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 26 (IANS) The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) has announced a new state-level youth committee and appointed youth district presidents across Bihar as part of its efforts to strengthen the party's organisational structure.

State youth president Shivendra Singh released the list of new office-bearers on Thursday in the presence of the party's national president and Bihar Minister Dr Santosh Kumar Suman and state president Dr Anil Kumar.

Congratulating the newly appointed office-bearers, the party's senior leadership urged them to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and actively engage young people in political and social activities.

Dr Santosh Kumar Suman said youth are the greatest strength of any political organisation, adding that their energy, vision and determination could provide fresh direction to the party.

He said the party wanted to ensure meaningful participation of young people in its organisational activities and provide them with opportunities to assume leadership responsibilities.

He urged the newly appointed office-bearers to work with sincerity and dedication, take the party's policies and ideology to the public, and raise issues concerning young people.

He also asked them to advocate for the rights and interests of the youth.

State president Dr Anil Kumar described the expansion of the youth wing as an important step towards strengthening the party's future.

He said developing leadership qualities among young people and preparing them to shoulder political and social responsibilities were among the party's priorities.

Calling upon the newly appointed office-bearers to work actively from the panchayat to the state level, he said the party was offering young people not merely organisational membership but also opportunities to take on leadership roles.

State youth president Shivendra Singh said the newly constituted committee comprised active, dedicated and energetic young leaders.

He expressed confidence that, with the cooperation of all office-bearers, the youth wing would be strengthened at the grassroots level and the party's ideology would reach every village and household.

Several senior party leaders and office-bearers attended the announcement of the new committee and district appointments.

Those present included national spokesperson Shyamsundar Sharan, national youth wing president Md Kamal Parvez, Sunil Shah, Geeta Paswan, Ram Bilas Prasad and Md Najmi, among others.