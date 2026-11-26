MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 26 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday hailed the Centre's decision to develop a greenfield airport in Barak Valley, describing it as a historic step towards transforming the region's connectivity and infrastructure.

Taking to social media platform X, Sarma said Barak Valley's only existing airport was built by the British in 1944 and that the region was now set to get its first greenfield airport since Independence.

Highlighting the significance of the Union Cabinet's decision, the Chief Minister said people in Silchar had expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the announcement.

"Did you know? Barak Valley's only airport was built by the British in 1944. Now, for the first time since Independence, the region is getting its own greenfield airport," Sarma said in his post.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, he added, "And people still ask, 'Modi ji ne kya kiya?' Today, Silchar answered."

The Chief Minister also shared that large numbers of people had gathered in Silchar to thank the Prime Minister following the Cabinet's decision.

The proposed greenfield airport is expected to provide a major boost to air connectivity in southern Assam, particularly benefiting residents of the Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Sribhumi and Hailakandi.

The project is also expected to strengthen the region's economic prospects by improving connectivity for businesses, tourism, trade and investment. Barak Valley, which has Silchar as its principal urban centre, has long faced connectivity challenges due to its geographical location and dependence on limited transport infrastructure.

The announcement assumes significance as improved air connectivity is expected to facilitate faster travel to other parts of the country and provide fresh opportunities for economic development.

The Chief Minister's remarks came a day after the Union Cabinet approved the decision, which the Assam government has projected as a major milestone in the development of the Barak Valley.

The project is expected to further strengthen Assam's aviation infrastructure and improve the region's connectivity with the rest of the country.