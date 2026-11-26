MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 26 (IANS) More than 30,000 candidates in Gujarat have received industry-oriented skill training through government initiatives aimed at preparing young people for employment in sectors ranging from healthcare and information technology to graphic designing, fashion designing and agriculture.

The training is being provided under the Gujarat Skill Development Mission (GSDM) through short-term courses at government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Project Sankalp and the Local Institute of Vocational Education (LIVE) scheme.

The programmes are designed to equip candidates with skills suited to industry requirements and improve their access to employment opportunities.

According to the figures shared under the mission, 18,112 candidates have been trained in short-term courses aligned with the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) at government ITIs.

Another 7,152 young people have received training under Project Sankalp, while 5,118 candidates have undergone professional courses under the LIVE scheme.

Under these initiatives, industries are involved as training partners to ensure that courses meet the requirements of the job market. Training is offered across sectors including healthcare, IT, graphic designing, fashion designing, makeup artistry, capital goods and agriculture.

The programmes also seek to connect trainees with local employment opportunities through the participation of industries, Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) units and government ITIs.

Under the LIVE scheme, trainees are also provided a stipend of up to 50 per cent of the minimum wage during their training through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

At a training centre in Ahmedabad, candidates are pursuing courses in graphic designing, fashion designing and other vocational skills.

Jaideep Patel, who is undertaking a four-month graphic designing course under Project Sankalp, said he had completed one month of training and was learning software including Adobe Illustrator and UI/UX. "We are being taught different types of software one by one, such as Adobe Illustrator and UI/UX," he said.

Ayushi Patel, who is pursuing a fashion designing course, noted that the training covered both theoretical and practical aspects, providing students with basic knowledge of the subject.

For some trainees, the courses are also an opportunity to develop skills relevant to their existing businesses.

Mayur Darji, who is associated with the signage business, said he had enrolled in graphic design to acquire the skills needed to start his own business.

"I am learning graphic designing here because I am in the signage business and want to start my own business. For that, I first need designing skills," he said, adding that the programme could also benefit people who cannot afford expensive graphic designing courses.

Prakash Sadhu, director of a GSDM training centre in Ahmedabad, said the centre is offering courses in graphic designing, social media executive skills, makeup artistry and fashion designing under Project Sankalp.

"The courses had been selected with a focus on making people self-reliant, particularly women, by equipping them with practical knowledge that could help them secure jobs in the market," he added.

The mission's programmes combine vocational training with industry participation and placement assistance, with the stated aim of improving the employability of young people and meeting the skilled workforce requirements of local industries.