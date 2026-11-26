MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Nov 26 (IANS) Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday recalled his family's long association with Indore, sharing how his wife's mother and aunt were sent to a girls' orphanage-cum-school in the city in 1918 to protect them from child marriage and provide them with education.

In a post on X after interacting with students of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Constitution Day, Puri said Indore held a special place in his family's history and reminded him of the struggle for women's education and social reform.

He said his wife Lakshmi's mother, Malati Desai, lost her mother at a young age in 1918. Her father sent her and her sister to Ahilya Ashram, an orphanage-cum-school for girls in Indore, to ensure they could study instead of being married off at an early age.

At a time when girls' education was still discouraged, the decision gave the two sisters an opportunity to pursue education, Puri said.

He noted that some of the original classrooms of Ahilya Ashram still exist, while a new building has also come up. The institution now functions as a Sandipani school.

"In the true sense of Virasat Bhi-Vikas Bhi, the institution now flourishes as a Sandipani school," he wrote, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's initiative.

Puri said his visits to Indore were also a tribute to pioneers of women's education, particularly Rajmata Ahilyabai Holkar.

During his interaction with DAVV students, he discussed the Constitution, democratic institutions and India's journey towards becoming a developed nation.

He also criticised the Congress over its references to the Constitution, recalling the Emergency.

"The Constitution of India is the sacred soul of our democracy. It is not a slogan to be raised on the roads or an accessory to be kept in pockets during spurious protests," Puri wrote.

He said the Constitution required sincerity, respect and commitment to democratic principles.

The minister also discussed India's energy security amid geopolitical crises, saying planning and preparedness under Prime Minister Modi had helped the country deal with global disruptions without affecting consumers through energy shortages and price shocks.