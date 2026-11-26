Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): The story of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his alleged multi-crore fraud and links with Bollywood celebrities is now set to be explored in a true-crime documentary. Titled 'Love Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story,' the documentary will stream on Netflix, the platform announced on Thursday. The documentary will also look into his background, his alleged links with several people in the film industry and how he managed to gain people's trust. As per a press release,“Going beyond the headlines, the documentary draws on over two years of extensive research to trace Sukesh's origin story that very few really know about. It also explores how he allegedly managed to operate on such a scale, even from inside Tihar jail, bringing to light the gaps in the system that allowed his operations to continue for so long. Love Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story explores the real story of not just what he's accused of, but how the con kept working, and why people continued believing him.” Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) The film will also look at the gaps in the system that allegedly allowed Chandrashekhar to continue his activities despite being behind bars. Directed by Moumita Sen and Niyantha Shekar, the documentary is produced by India Today Originals. Chandni Ahlawat Dabas serves as its executive producer, while Karan Rana is the co-director. The documentary comes from the team behind Netflix's 'Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case' and 'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth'. 'Love Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story' will premiere on Netflix on December 18, 2026. (ANI)

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