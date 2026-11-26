New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Political temperatures rose on Thursday following the release of the Samajwadi Party's manifesto, "PDA Ka Prannpatra," with Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary dismissing it as a "dhakosla patra" and saying voters in the state will not fall into the party's "electoral trap." Speaking to ANI, Chaudhary accused the SP of filling its "own coffers" while in power and plunging the state into "the fire of riots and corruption." He also mocked the manifesto's promise of zero tolerance for crime. He claimed SP members themselves know they will neither win the election nor form the government, which is why they brought out the document.

"Even if the Samajwadi Party brings out a White Paper instead of a 'Pran Patra', the people of Uttar Pradesh are not going to fall into their electoral trap. Samajwadi Party members themselves know that they are neither going to win the election nor form the government; that is why they have brought out an unrealistic sham document ('dhakosla patra') today. Upon coming to power, they only filled their own coffers and plunged the entire state into the fire of riots and corruption...Those who implemented a 'One District, One Mafia' policy during their regime are today talking about zero tolerance toward crime and criminals; what could be more laughable than this?," Chaudhary said. In an X post, Choudhary also attacked the manifesto, saying even lies would die of shame, seeing "so many false promises", questioning SP's pledge to strengthen law and order in the state. "They're guaranteeing they'll end thuggery in the state? I want to ask: will you send your party workers out of the state?? Because their workers are already threatening to teach people a lesson," he said, accusing the previous Samajwadi government of backing "terrorists, thugs and even strongmen".

"Today they're saying that if exam papers are leaked, the minister and officials will be held responsible, but when they were in power, the entire government recruitment system was under a cloud of suspicion. Today they're saying they won't let mafias flourish, but when they were in power, the 'one district, one mafia' system was thriving. Now they're announcing that women will receive a pension of 40,000 rupees, but when they were in power, they were more worried about appeasing vote banks than women's welfare. Today they're promising the rule of law in their manifesto, but when they were in power, UP was in a sorry state because of thug rule, gang wars and riots," he said. Escalating his attack, he said that "misrule was encouraged" during SP's regime while its leaders "sang praises of criminals". "So before opening a new box of promises, account for your past misdeeds. Apologize for pushing UP into a period of riots and lawlessness. Before setting up a new shop selling promises, account for your past lies and misdeeds..." he said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today released the party's manifesto, "PDA Ka Prannpatra," stating that "Acche Din" promised by the BJP never came, while "Bure Din" are about to go away. The manifesto promises reservation for Dalits and better youth employment. Addressing law and order, the party has promised zero tolerance against crime, mafias, and caste- or religion-based riots. It proposes a special STF with distinctively coloured patrol vehicles to curb land-grabbing, cyber units in every district, AI-enabled traffic management and crime control, and CCTV and drone surveillance in towns and villages within a year, linked to UP 100/112. It also promises a special DGP-monitored women's police structure reaching down to villages, reinforcement of the 1090 helpline, filling all police vacancies immediately with 33 per cent representation for women, fixed duty hours, weekly offs, government housing, increased diet allowance, motorcycle and mobile allowances in place of bicycle allowance, and efforts to post police couples in the same district.

Yadav said at the launch that "Acche Din" never came but "Bure Din" are about to go away. He said the ruling side knows it is about to be ousted, which is why its "language has changed". The 2027 Assembly election is expected to be mainly between the BJP and the SP. The Samajik Parivartan Morcha of Chandrashekhar Azad and Asaduddin Owaisi, which held a rally in Lucknow the same day, has said it will contest all 403 seats. After defeats in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party is eyeing a comeback in the 2027 polls. (ANI)