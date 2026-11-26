SOCAR Board Reviews First-Half Financial And Operating Results For 2026
The meeting reviewed the SOCAR Group's audited financial and operating results for the first six months of 2026, as well as the company's efforts to manage its debt obligations this year.
Participants also reviewed the production results of the Azneft Production Association for the current year and its development prospects.
The meeting further included an exchange of views on SOCAR's completed and ongoing strategic projects, along with other items on the agenda.
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