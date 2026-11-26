MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Binocular adoption, NATO procurement gaps and multi-year programs drive demand, while capacity expands and advanced Gen 3 and Gen 2+ tubes gain share.

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Image Intensifier Tubes for Defense Market Strategic Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global defense image intensifier tubes market is valued at approximately USD 749 million in 2025 and is projected to reach about USD 1.26 billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate of 9.0%. Market expansion is being supported by rising defense modernization spending, increased procurement of advanced night-vision equipment and growing demand for enhanced operational capabilities in low-light environments.

The report assesses the market for image intensifier tubes and their principal components, including photocathodes, microchannel plates and phosphor screens. These technologies are integrated into night-vision goggles, binoculars, weapon sights, vehicle-mounted systems and aircraft systems. Market analysis is segmented by tube generation, phosphor type, performance specification and host platform, providing insight into the technologies and applications expected to shape procurement through 2031.

One of the most significant market drivers is the transition from monocular to binocular night-vision goggles. Because binocular configurations generally require two tubes per unit, this procurement shift substantially increases tube demand. Armed forces are prioritizing improved depth perception, situational awareness and mobility during nighttime operations, encouraging broader adoption of binocular systems across infantry and specialist units.

Large multi-year defense contracts are also strengthening the market outlook. A German-led procurement covering 100,000 Mikron binoculars is expected to require 200,000 tubes, with deliveries scheduled from 2027 to 2029. In the United States, Army and Marine Corps programs involving white-phosphor Gen 3 systems continue to support demand for high-performance image intensifier technology. Additional opportunities remain among NATO members that have not yet achieved a one-goggle-per-soldier equipment target.

Manufacturers are responding to projected demand by expanding production capacity in Europe and the United States. This investment is intended to support military procurement schedules, strengthen supply chain resilience and address increasing requirements for advanced tube specifications. Unfilmed Gen 3 tubes and next-generation Gen 2+ tubes are gaining market share from standard grades as defense customers seek higher sensitivity, improved image quality and stronger performance under demanding operational conditions.

The competitive assessment covers 10 companies active in the defense image intensifier tubes market. Profiled participants include Exosens SA, L3Harris Technologies, Elbit Systems, Theon International, HARDER digital, JSC Katod, North Night Vision Technology and BEL Optronic Devices. The analysis examines the competitive environment as established suppliers and specialized manufacturers pursue capacity expansion, technology development and long-term defense contracts.

Designed for corporate strategy, investment, M&A and procurement teams, the report evaluates market size, growth prospects, technology trends, platform demand and competitive positioning. It also includes Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE and SWOT analyses to support assessments of market structure, external influences, company capabilities and strategic risk.

The outlook through 2031 indicates sustained growth as military organizations replace legacy night-vision equipment, expand binocular goggle deployment and adopt higher-performance tube technologies. Long-term procurement programs, NATO capability requirements and manufacturing investment are expected to remain central to the development of the global defense image intensifier tubes market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Synopsis

1.2 Key Findings

1.3 Market Size Methodology and Estimate Reconciliation

2. Industry Overview & Forecast

2.1 Market Definition and Scope

2.2 Market Value Forecast, 2025-2031

2.2.1 Basis of the Base-Year Estimate

2.2.2 Value by Region

2.2.3 Value by Tube Generation

2.2.4 Value by Host Platform

2.2.5 Supplementary Cuts: Phosphor Color and Resolution Tier

2.3 Historical Market Review, 2022-2025

2.4 Scenario Analysis (Base, Bull, Bear Cases)

2.4.1 Growth Drivers Underpinning the Forecast

2.5 Technology Landscape

2.6 Supply Chain, Export Controls and Gallium Dependence

3. Market Segmentation by Type

3.1.1 Market by Type Overview

3.1.2 Gen 2 and Gen 2 Plus Tubes

3.1.3 Gen 3 Filmed Tubes

3.1.4 Gen 3 Filmless Tubes

3.1.5 Gen 0 and Gen 1 Legacy Tubes

3.1.6 Type Segment Outlook and Implications

3.2 Market Segmentation by Phosphor Type

3.2.1 Market by Phosphor Type Overview

3.2.2 Green Phosphor P43 Tubes

3.2.3 White Phosphor P45 Tubes

3.2.4 Phosphor Outlook and Analytical Caveats

3.3 Market Segmentation by Performance Specification

3.3.1 Market by Resolution Tier Overview

3.3.2 Entry Tier, Below 64 lp per mm

3.3.3 Mid Tier, 64 to 71 lp per mm

3.3.4 High Tier, 72 to 80 lp per mm

3.3.5 Top Tier, 81 lp per mm and Above

3.3.6 Performance Outlook and Analytical Caveats

4. Market Segmentation by Application

4.1.1 Market by Application Overview

4.1.2 Soldier-Worn Goggles and Binoculars

4.1.3 Weapon Sights and Clip-On Systems

4.1.4 Handheld Monoculars and Surveillance Devices

4.1.5 Ground Vehicle Systems

4.1.6 Aviation Systems

4.1.7 Naval, Border Security and Other Platforms

4.1.8 Application Outlook and Analyst View

5. Regional Market Forecast

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

6. Country-Level Market Forecast

6.1 North America

6.1.1 United States

6.1.2 Canada

6.1.3 Mexico

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Germany

6.2.2 United Kingdom

6.2.3 France

6.2.4 Italy

6.2.5 Poland

6.2.6 Russia

6.2.7 Rest of Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 China

6.3.2 Japan

6.3.3 South Korea

6.3.4 India

6.3.5 Australia

6.3.6 Southeast Asia

6.3.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

6.4 Middle East & Africa

6.4.1 Saudi Arabia

6.4.2 United Arab Emirates

6.4.3 Israel

6.4.4 Turkiye

6.4.5 Egypt

6.4.6 South Africa

6.4.7 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6.5 Latin America

6.5.1 Brazil

6.5.2 Colombia

6.5.3 Argentina

6.5.4 Rest of Latin America

7. Growth Drivers & Inhibitors

7.1 Market Drivers

7.1.1 Monocular-to-Binocular Conversion

7.1.2 Large Multi-Year Procurement Programs

7.1.3 Capacity Additions by Principal Producers

7.1.4 Performance Upgrades and Product Cycles

7.1.5 Rising Defense Budgets and Regional Modernization

7.2 Market Restraints

7.2.1 Concentrated and Capacity-Constrained Supply

7.2.2 Export Controls and Sourcing Rules

7.2.3 Competing Technologies

7.2.4 Long Qualification and Procurement Cycles

7.3 Market Challenges and Data Considerations

7.4 Impact Assessment

7.5 Opportunities and White-Space Analysis

7.6 Analyst Perspective

8. Key Company Profiles

8.1 Exosens SA

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Key Products & Segments

8.1.3 Financial Performance (2023-2025)

8.1.4 Business Strategy

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Strategic Implications (2025-2031)

8.2 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Key Products & Segments

8.2.3 Financial Performance (2023-2025)

8.2.4 Business Strategy

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Strategic Implications (2025-2031)

8.3 Elbit Systems Ltd.

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Key Products & Segments

8.3.3 Financial Performance (2023-2025)

8.3.4 Business Strategy

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Strategic Implications (2025-2031)

8.4 Theon International plc

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Key Products & Segments

8.4.3 Financial Performance (2023-2025)

8.4.4 Business Strategy

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Strategic Implications (2025-2031)

8.5 HARDER digital GmbH

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Key Products & Segments

8.5.3 Financial Performance (2023-2025)

8.5.4 Business Strategy

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Strategic Implications (2025-2031)

8.6 JSC Katod

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Key Products & Segments

8.6.3 Financial Performance (2023-2025)

8.6.4 Business Strategy

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Strategic Implications (2025-2031)

8.7 North Night Vision Technology Co., Ltd.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Key Products & Segments

8.7.3 Financial Performance (2023-2025)

8.7.4 Business Strategy

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Strategic Implications (2025-2031)

8.8 BEL Optronic Devices Limited

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Key Products & Segments

8.8.3 Financial Performance (2023-2025)

8.8.4 Business Strategy

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Strategic Implications (2025-2031)

8.9 HENSOLDT Optronics GmbH

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Key Products & Segments

8.9.3 Financial Performance (2023-2025)

8.9.4 Business Strategy

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Strategic Implications (2025-2031)

8.10 Newcon Optik

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Key Products & Segments

8.10.3 Financial Performance (2023-2025)

8.10.4 Business Strategy

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Strategic Implications (2025-2031)

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

9.2 Competitive Intensity Assessment

9.3 Key Player Strategies & Positioning

9.4 Competitive Dynamics & Strategic Outlook

9.4.1 Emerging Competitive Threats

9.4.2 Consolidation versus Fragmentation

9.4.3 Competitive Response Matrix

9.4.4 Strategic Outlook and Recommendations, 2026-2031

10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Threat of New Entrants

10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.4 Threat of Substitutes

10.5 Competitive Rivalry

11. PESTLE Analysis

11.1.1 Political

11.1.2 Economic

11.1.3 Social

11.1.4 Technological

11.1.5 Legal and Regulatory

11.1.6 Environmental

11.1.7 Overall PESTLE Implications

12. SWOT Analysis

13. Future Trends & Outlook

13.1 Unfilmed Gen 3 and Next-Generation Tube Transition

13.1.1 Technology Shift Overview

13.1.2 Segment Share Dynamics

13.1.3 Classification and Procurement Implications

13.1.4 Phosphor Color and Resolution Tier Evolution

13.1.5 Supply Capacity as the Binding Constraint

13.2 Binocular and Panoramic Goggle Adoption

13.2.1 The Monocular-to-Binocular Multiplier

13.2.2 Anchor Programs Defining the Demand Base

13.2.3 Platform Segment Implications

13.2.4 Competing Technology Assessment

13.3 Regional Sovereign Supply

13.3.1 Structural Realignment of Supply

13.3.2 Drivers of Sovereign Supply Programs

13.3.3 Regional Outlook

13.3.4 Sovereign Capability Opportunities

13.4 Long-Term Market Outlook (2032-2035)

13.4.1 Extension of the Base Case

13.4.2 Scenario Framework

13.4.3 Structural Themes Beyond 2031

13.4.4 Data and Disclosure Caveats

13.5 Investment & M&A Activity Outlook

13.5.1 Industry Structure and Investability

13.5.2 Investment Themes

13.5.3 M&A Considerations

13.5.4 Strategic Recommendations for Stakeholders

13.6 Summary Outlook

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 2.1: Forecast of Global Market YoY Growth Rate & CAGR Summary (in %)

Exhibit 2.2: Forecast of Global (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 2.3: Forecast of North America (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 2.4: Forecast of Europe (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 2.5: Forecast of Asia Pacific (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 2.6: Forecast of Middle East & Africa (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 2.7: Forecast of Latin America (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 3.8: Forecast of Gen 2 and Gen 2 Plus Tubes (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 3.9: Forecast of Gen 3 Filmed Tubes (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 3.10: Forecast of Gen 3 Filmless Tubes (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 3.11: Forecast of Gen 0 and Gen 1 Legacy Tubes (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 4.12: Forecast of Soldier-Worn Goggles and Binoculars (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 4.13: Forecast of Weapon Sights and Clip-On Systems (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 4.14: Forecast of Handheld Monoculars and Surveillance Devices (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 4.15: Forecast of Ground Vehicle Systems (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 4.16: Forecast of Aviation Systems (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 4.17: Forecast of Naval Border Security and Other Platforms (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.18: Forecast of North America (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.19: Forecast of United States (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.20: Forecast of Canada (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.21: Forecast of Mexico (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.22: Forecast of Europe (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.23: Forecast of Germany (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.24: Forecast of United Kingdom (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.25: Forecast of France (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.26: Forecast of Italy (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.27: Forecast of Poland (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.28: Forecast of Russia (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.29: Forecast of Rest of Europe (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.30: Forecast of Asia Pacific (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.31: Forecast of China (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.32: Forecast of Japan (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.33: Forecast of South Korea (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.34: Forecast of India (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.35: Forecast of Australia (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.36: Forecast of Southeast Asia (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.37: Forecast of Rest of Asia Pacific (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.38: Forecast of Middle East & Africa (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.39: Forecast of Saudi Arabia (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.40: Forecast of United Arab Emirates (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.41: Forecast of Israel (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.42: Forecast of Turkiye (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.43: Forecast of Egypt (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.44: Forecast of South Africa (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.45: Forecast of Rest of Middle East & Africa (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.46: Forecast of Latin America (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.47: Forecast of Brazil (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.48: Forecast of Colombia (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.49: Forecast of Argentina (in USD Mn)

Exhibit 6.50: Forecast of Rest of Latin America (in USD Mn)

Companies Featured



Exosens SA

L3Harris Technologies

Elbit Systems

Theon International

HARDER digital

JSC Katod

North Night Vision Technology

BEL Optronic Devices

HENSOLDT Optronics Newcon Optik

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