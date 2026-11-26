MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Cashew Milk Market - 2026 Edition" has been added tooffering.

The report values the global cashew milk market at approximately US$0.65B in 2025 and forecasts it will reach approximately US$1.10B by 2030, representing an estimated CAGR of 11% from 2026-2030. The outlook reflects sustained demand for dairy alternatives, wider product availability and continued innovation in formulations, packaging and distribution.

North America accounted for approximately 34% of global demand in 2025, making it the largest regional cashew milk market. Its leadership is supported by an established plant-based beverage retail base, strong consumer awareness and deep penetration across specialty and natural-food grocery stores. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, with an estimated CAGR of 14.1%. Regional expansion is being driven by China's developing modern-retail infrastructure, India's proximity to cashew-supply networks and rapid organized-retail growth.

Between 2021 and 2025, the global cashew milk market increased from an estimated US$0.40B to US$0.65B, recording a historical CAGR of approximately 13%. This growth was supported by increasing demand for lactose-free, fortified and dairy-free beverages, alongside broader adoption of plant-based diets and greater consumer focus on health and wellness.

Shelf-stable/UHT cashew milk leads the product segment with a 42% market share and is also expected to be the fastest-growing category at approximately 12.0% CAGR. Its performance reflects efficient ambient-distribution economics, longer storage potential and suitability for broad retail coverage. Unsweetened plain products account for 34% of the formulation segment, while fortified/functional formulations are forecast to grow fastest at approximately 13.0% CAGR.

Cartons remain the leading packaging format, representing 48% of the market. Aseptic/Tetra-style packs are projected to achieve the strongest packaging growth at approximately 12.5% CAGR as brands prioritize product stability, distribution efficiency and sustainability. Supermarkets and hypermarkets lead distribution with a 40% share, while e-commerce is expected to be the fastest-growing channel at approximately 14.5% CAGR. Among consumer groups, health-conscious buyers represent the largest segment at 30%, while flexitarian consumers are forecast to expand fastest at approximately 12.8% CAGR.

Major global cashew milk market trends include nutrient fortification, clean-label and organic product development, barista-formulated beverages, unsweetened and low-sugar options, and advances in sustainable aseptic packaging. Coffee and foodservice applications are also creating new opportunities as manufacturers develop products with improved texture, stability and performance.

Market growth may be moderated by cashew-kernel price volatility, formulation stability requirements and cashew milk's lower natural protein content compared with soy and dairy milk. Competition from almond, oat, soy and coconut milk remains significant, while refrigerated products face cold-chain costs. Brands must also strengthen consumer awareness and clearly communicate nutritional, sourcing and formulation credentials.

The competitive landscape includes diversified food and beverage companies such as Danone through Silk and The Hain Celestial Group, as well as plant-based beverage specialists Califia Farms, Elmhurst 1925, MALK Organics, Forager Project, Pacific Foods and Three Trees Plant-Based. Competition centers on formulation quality, credible fortification, clean-label positioning, premium product development and retail listings.

Looking ahead, the global cashew milk market is expected to maintain strong momentum through 2030. Fortification innovation, premiumization, improved packaging and continued expansion across retail, e-commerce and foodservice channels will support the category's development as an increasingly prominent dairy-alternative segment.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Definition and Scope of the Report

1.3 Cashew Milk Industry Value Chain

1.4 Research Methodology

2. Market Size and Growth

2.1 Global Market Snapshot - 2025

2.2 Global Cashew Milk Market Size and Growth, 2021-2030

2.3 Global Cashew Milk Market Growth Analysis

2.4 Market Drivers

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Market Challenges and Restraints

3. Market Segmentation

3.1 Market Segmentation Overview

3.2 By Product Type

3.3 By Formulation

3.4 By Packaging Type

3.5 By Distribution Channel

3.6 By Consumer / End User

3.7 By Application

4. Regional and Country Analysis

4.1 North America - Market Overview & Dynamics

4.1.1 United States

4.1.2 Canada

4.1.3 North America - Country Comparison

4.2 Europe - Market Overview & Dynamics

4.2.1 Germany

4.2.2 United Kingdom

4.2.3 France

4.2.4 Italy

4.2.5 Spain

4.2.6 Europe - Country Comparison

4.3 Asia Pacific - Market Overview & Dynamics

4.3.1 China

4.3.2 Japan

4.3.3 India

4.3.4 South Korea

4.3.5 Australia

4.3.6 Asia Pacific - Country Comparison

4.4 Latin America - Market Overview & Dynamics

4.5 Middle East & Africa - Market Overview & Dynamics

4.6 Global Regional Comparison

5. Product, Formulation, Processing and Consumer Insights

5.1 Product Landscape

5.2 Cashew Milk Nutritional and Functional Profile

5.3 Product Formulation and Innovation

5.4 Manufacturing and Processing

5.5 Packaging Landscape

5.6 Consumer Trends and Purchasing Behavior

5.7 Cashew Milk vs Other Plant-Based Milks

5.8 Premiumization and Sustainability

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

6.2 Major Companies and Competitive Positioning

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Danone S.A. (Silk)

7.2 The Hain Celestial Group

7.3 Califia Farms

7.4 Elmhurst 1925

7.5 MALK Organics

7.6 Forager Project

7.7 Pacific Foods

7.8 Three Trees Plant-Based

8. Strategic Insights and Outlook

8.1 Key Market Opportunities

8.2 Emerging Technology Opportunities

8.3 Strategic Recommendations

8.4 Global Market Outlook

List of Tables [9]



List of Figures [26]

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