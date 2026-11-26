MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recurring inspection demand, infrastructure funding, rental fleets and acquisition-led expansion create resilient growth opportunities in the fragmented hi-rail truck market.

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hi-Rail Trucks in the U.S. and Canada: Market Size & Competitive Share Analysis (2020-2030) - Hi-Rail Truck Upfit, Hi-Rail Gear Manufacturing" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hi-rail truck market in the U.S. and Canada is forecast to expand at an approximately 2.6% compound annual growth rate from the 2025 base year through 2030. Growth is supported by federal infrastructure funding, recurring track inspection requirements, routine maintenance programs, and ongoing investment in railway safety and operating efficiency.

The report delivers ground-up market sizing, competitive share analysis, and five-year historical and forecast data for the hi-rail truck industry. Coverage includes 27 upfitters and five hi-rail gear manufacturers operating across two market segments in the U.S. and Canada. The analysis reflects the industry's two-tier supply chain, in which rail gear manufacturers distribute through upfitters responsible for equipment installation, vehicle integration, accessories, and required frame modifications.

Market estimates are developed from first principles using employment levels, plant capacity, revenue information, and estimated manufacturer shipments. Primary research with hi-rail truck manufacturers, upfitters, and distributors validates shipment volumes, average pricing, product developments, competitive positioning, and the broader market outlook.

The report examines industry value, production geography, cost structures, ownership, market concentration, and supplier relationships. Competitive market shares are provided for upfitters, hi-rail gear manufacturers, and rental fleet operators. Additional analysis covers three leading market participants, mergers and acquisitions, facility expansions, and strategic implications for manufacturers, investors, distributors, rental providers, and other industry stakeholders.

Demand benefits from Federal Railroad Administration inspection requirements, which establish a recurring baseline for track inspection and maintenance vehicles. Federal infrastructure programs provide an additional growth catalyst by supporting railway upgrades, network modernization, and maintenance activity across the U.S. market.

Upfitters typically carry multiple rail gear brands and integrate service, mechanic, utility, and platform bodies sourced from major truck body manufacturers. Depending on the intended application, vehicles may also incorporate cranes, loaders, grapples, aerial devices, lifting systems, lighting, safety packages, tool storage, and other specialized equipment. Chassis selection varies by application and duty class, with Ford pickups maintaining a notable presence in light-duty configurations.

Conversion cost allocation differs substantially by vehicle class. Rail gear represents approximately 52% of light-duty conversion costs. In heavy-duty applications, rail gear accounts for approximately 12%, while mounted equipment such as cranes, grapples, aerial buckets, and related accessories represents about 65% of conversion spending. These differences influence pricing, supplier selection, margins, and the competitive dynamics of each duty class.

Rental operations form a significant parallel channel within the hi-rail truck market. Several upfitters maintain dedicated rental fleets alongside vehicle sales, while specialist rental companies provide additional leasing and short-term rental capacity. This channel supports customers seeking fleet flexibility, temporary capacity, or alternatives to direct ownership.

The upfitter segment remains concentrated among leading companies but fragmented across the mid-tier and regional market. This structure creates opportunities for acquisition-led growth, geographic expansion, operational scaling, and continued industry consolidation. Companies with established production capabilities, broad service coverage, and diversified equipment offerings are positioned to benefit from these trends.

The accompanying Excel workbook provides market size and industry value by chassis duty class, historical data from 2019 through 2024, and forecasts from 2026 through 2030. It also includes upfitter market shares, unit shares by chassis duty class, facility locations, estimated hi-rail unit volumes, employee counts, and ownership information. Hi-rail gear manufacturer market size and competitive shares are presented in both units and dollars, including detailed segmentation by duty class.

Key Topics Covered:

PDF REPORT

1. Overview

1.1 Scope & Product

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. The Market

2.1 Market Size

2.2 5-Year History & Forecast

2.3 Cost Analysis

2.4 Production Geography

2.5 Industry Structure

3. Market Shares

3.1 Upfitters

3.2 Hi-Rail Gear Manufacturers

3.3 Rentals

4. Market Leader Spotlight

4.1 Custom Truck One Source

4.2 Holman

4.3 Falcon Equipment

5. Industry News

5.1 M&A

5.2 Facility Expansions

6. Strategic Outlook

6.1 Key Implications for Stakeholders

7. Copyright & Disclaimer

EXCEL APPENDIX

1. Summary Data

1.1 Market Size & Industry Value

1.2 Market Size by Chassis Duty Class

2. Historical Market Size & Growth Rates: 2019-2024

3. Market Size Forecasts & Growth Rates: 2026-2030

4. Market Shares: All Upfitters

5. Market Shares in Units by Chassis Duty Class

6. All Upfitters: City, State, Country & Hi-Rail Units

7. All Upfitters: Estimated Employees, Ownership Details

8. Hi-Rail Gear Manufacturers: Market Size & Market Shares in Units and Dollars

9. Hi-Rail Gear Manufacturers: Market Size & Market Shares by Duty Class in Units and Dollars



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Custom Truck One Source

Omaha Track Equipment

DMF

Rafna - Wabtec Relam

For more information about this report visit

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