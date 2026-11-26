MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost retail ROI through private labels, secondary-city expansion, smaller footprints, dark stores, cold-chain logistics, loyalty programs and video-first e-commerce.

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Retail - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Vietnam retail market size is projected to increase from USD 163.44 billion in 2025 and USD 171.40 billion in 2026 to USD 217.44 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.87% between 2026 and 2031. Market growth is being supported by rising middle-class disposable income, expanding modern retail networks, increasing demand for premium products, and stronger consumer spending in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Rising Middle-Class Income Supports Premium Consumption

Vietnam's expanding middle-income population is reshaping retail demand, particularly in major urban centers such as HCMC and Hanoi. Consumers are allocating more spending to packaged convenience foods, imported personal-care brands, ready-to-eat products, apparel, and footwear. This shift is encouraging retailers to expand premium assortments while maintaining competitive prices for value-focused shoppers.

Private-label products are also gaining momentum as retailers seek stronger margins amid rising labor and occupancy costs. These offerings provide shoppers with lower-priced alternatives to branded goods while supporting customer loyalty and repeat purchases. Shopping malls and specialty retail destinations are benefiting from the same premiumization trend. Strong traffic and sales at flagship developments, including Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi, have helped attract international beauty and fashion brands to the capital.

Modern Retail Expands Beyond Major Metropolitan Areas

Retail sales growth in cities such as Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Can Tho, and Da Nang is creating opportunities for supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, and modern grocery chains. Improved transport infrastructure has reduced travel times and logistics expenses, giving consumers better access to larger retail formats while enabling suppliers to serve regional distribution hubs more efficiently.

Bach Hoa Xanh achieved company-level profitability in 2024 and is targeting hundreds of new grocery stores, with a particular focus on Central Vietnam. Central Retail is also advancing mall projects in Hung Yen and Yen Bai, reflecting growing demand in northern industrial corridors supported by employment growth and worker inflows. Pharmacy chains have strengthened the multi-format retail model, with Long Chau expanding across all provinces and using health services to generate recurring store traffic and cross-selling opportunities.

High Commercial Rents Reshape Store Strategies

Prime street-level retail rents in central HCMC and Hanoi approached USD 150 per square meter per month by mid-2025. Higher occupancy expenses are encouraging retailers to adopt smaller store footprints, move to secondary streets, optimize branch networks, and increase their use of fulfillment-only locations.

Convenience and electronics retailers have been particularly affected by rising rents and dense store networks. Some electronics operators reduced locations in 2024 as weaker sales per square meter placed pressure on store economics. Although malls maintained relatively stable occupancy, street-facing stores experienced greater tenant turnover as lease renewals reflected the recovery in tourism and office footfall. Retailers are increasingly directing investment toward logistics-linked clusters and secondary cities, where lower rents can support rapid delivery coverage.

Additional factors influencing Vietnam retail market growth include:



Acceleration of Last-Mile Cold-Chain Logistics

Mandatory E-Invoice Regime Improving Tax Compliance Fragmented Supply Chain of Fresh Categories

Food Retail Maintains the Largest Market Share

Food, beverage, and tobacco products accounted for 48.35% of the Vietnam retail market in 2025. The category continues to benefit from stable household demand, while improved cold storage and transportation are increasing the availability of packaged foods, dairy products, chilled ready meals, and imported SKUs across modern grocery and convenience stores.

Personal care and household care are forecast to record a 6.46% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Imported skincare, premium detergents, supplements, and health-adjacent products are gaining shelf space and supporting higher transaction values. Video-first merchandising, livestreaming, and major online sales campaigns are also accelerating product discovery and conversion for beauty and personal-care brands.

Electronics and household appliances continue to generate substantial revenue through chain distribution, while apparel and footwear are capturing a larger share of discretionary spending. Fast-fashion turnover and online content are strengthening demand in these categories. Furniture, toys, and hobby products are expanding more slowly due to smaller urban homes, constrained purchase values, and changing replacement cycles.

Overall, the Vietnam retail market is moving toward a more diversified combination of stable staple spending, premium health and beauty purchases, modern grocery expansion, and digitally influenced shopping. Continued investment in cold-chain infrastructure, regional store networks, private-label products, and efficient fulfillment is expected to support market growth through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise of middle-class disposable income

4.2.2 Expanding urban grocery penetration beyond Tier-1 cities

4.2.3 Acceleration of last-mile cold-chain logistics

4.2.4 Mandatory e-invoice regime improving tax compliance

4.2.5 Growing uptake of social-commerce live-streaming

4.2.6 Cross-border 'gray' imports eroding local assortment

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High commercial-rent inflation in prime retail corridors

4.3.2 Fragmented supply chain of fresh categories

4.3.3 Persistent cash-on-delivery preference slowing digital payments

4.3.4 Limited nationwide data-analytics talent pool for modern retail

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Food, Beverage, and Tobacco Products

5.1.2 Personal Care and Household Care

5.1.3 Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories

5.1.4 Furniture, Toys, and Hobby

5.1.5 Industrial and Automotive

5.1.6 Electronic and Household Appliances

5.1.7 Other Products

5.2 By Retail Channel

5.2.1 Traditional Mom and Pop Retail

5.2.2 Modern Trade Retail

5.2.3 E-Commerce and Others

5.3 By Format

5.3.1 Hypermarkets

5.3.2 Supermarkets

5.3.3 Convenience Stores

5.3.4 Department Stores

5.3.5 Specialty Stores

5.3.6 Others (drugstore, cash & carry, wholesaler)

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Masan Group (WinCommerce/WinMart)

6.4.2 Saigon Co.op

6.4.3 Mobile World Investment Corp. (The Gioi Di Dong, Dien May Xanh, Bach Hoa Xanh)

6.4.4 Central Retail Vietnam (GO!/Big C, Tops Market)

6.4.5 AEON Vietnam

6.4.6 Lotte Mart Vietnam

6.4.7 FPT Retail (FPT Shop, F.Studio)

6.4.8 Vincom Retail

6.4.9 Circle K Vietnam

6.4.10 7-Eleven Vietnam

6.4.11 GS25 Vietnam

6.4.12 Coop Food

6.4.13 Guardian Vietnam

6.4.14 Nguyen Kim

6.4.15 MediaMart

6.4.16 Lazada Vietnam

6.4.17 Shopee Vietnam

6.4.18 Tiki Corporation

6.4.19 Sendo

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 Omni-channel grocery models integrating dark-stores in Tier-2 cities

7.2 Private-label penetration in fresh & chilled categories

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900