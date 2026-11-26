The medical device cleaning market is projected to grow from USD 2.87 billion in 2026 to USD 3.93 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Market growth is being driven by the increasing focus on effective cleaning and reprocessing of reusable medical devices to reduce contamination and healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).

Rising utilization of reusable surgical instruments, endoscopes, dental instruments, ultrasound probes, and related devices is increasing demand for reliable cleaning and disinfection solutions across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), clinics, diagnostic & imaging centers, and other healthcare facilities. Technological advances in automated cleaning systems, ultrasonic cleaning technologies, enzymatic detergents, washer-disinfectors, and specialized reprocessing solutions are also improving operational efficiency, consistency, and patient safety. These technologies support effective contaminant removal, standardized workflows, and compliance with infection prevention requirements.

Disinfection to Hold the Largest Market Share by Process

By process, the medical device cleaning market is segmented into disinfection, automatic cleaning, manual cleaning, and presoaking/precleaning. Disinfection is expected to account for the largest share because of its critical role in reducing microbial contamination and preventing the transmission of HAIs through reusable devices.

Demand is particularly strong for devices that cannot undergo terminal sterilization or require high-level disinfection based on their intended use and classification. Growth in surgical and diagnostic procedures, wider adoption of reusable instruments, stringent reprocessing protocols, and greater emphasis on infection prevention are supporting the continued use of advanced disinfection products and systems.

Hospitals, ASCs, and Clinics to Lead by End User

The hospitals, ASCs, and clinics segment is expected to represent the largest share of the medical device cleaning market. Hospitals process high volumes of reusable surgical and diagnostic instruments and typically maintain dedicated sterile processing and reprocessing facilities. The growing number of medical procedures, combined with regulatory attention to patient safety and standardized reprocessing practices, is increasing demand for effective medical device cleaning solutions in these settings.

The market also serves diagnostic & imaging centers, dental clinics, and other end users. Across these facilities, investments in infection control programs and modern reprocessing equipment are expected to support long-term market expansion.

Asia Pacific Identified as the Fastest-growing Regional Market

Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest regional CAGR between 2026 and 2031. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, and stronger infection prevention initiatives are accelerating adoption across the region.

China is investing in hospital capacity, advanced medical technologies, and modern sterile processing facilities. In India, the expanding network of hospitals, ASCs, specialty clinics, and diagnostic & imaging centers is increasing the use of reusable medical devices and associated cleaning products. Japan's aging population, established healthcare system, and strong focus on patient safety are also supporting demand for advanced medical device cleaning technologies.

Competitive Landscape

Leading participants in the medical device cleaning market include STERIS plc, Getinge AB, Ecolab Inc., Solventum Corporation, Fortive Corporation, Envista Holdings Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Medline Industries, LP, B. Braun SE, and Nanosonics Limited. The report evaluates their business portfolios, product offerings, market shares, acquisitions, agreements, product launches, investments, and other growth strategies. It also assesses emerging startups within the medical device cleaning ecosystem.

Primary research participants included Tier 1 companies at 40%, Tier 2 companies at 30%, and Tier 3 companies at 30%. By designation, respondents comprised C-level Executives at 27%, Directors at 18%, and Others at 55%. Regional participation included North America at 51%, Europe at 21%, Asia Pacific at 18%, Latin America at 6%, and the Middle East & Africa at 4%.

Research Coverage and Strategic Insights

The report categorizes the market by product, including detergents, disinfectants, and cleaning accessories; process; device type, including critical devices, semi-critical devices, and non-critical devices; application; end user; and region. Applications covered include surgical instruments, endoscopes, ultrasound probes, dental instruments, and other medical devices.

The analysis examines key growth drivers, including the rising prevalence of HAIs, increasing surgical procedure volumes, outsourcing of sterilization services, and growing awareness of hygiene in healthcare settings. It also considers concerns regarding reprocessed instrument safety, consequences associated with chemical use, stringent regulatory requirements, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and rising expenditure in emerging economies.

Market leaders and new entrants can use the report to assess revenue opportunities, identify attractive regional and application segments, benchmark competitors, and develop go-to-market strategies. Additional insights cover product development, research & development activities, technology innovation, new product launches, untapped geographies, market diversification, and competitive positioning.

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