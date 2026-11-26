MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sixthfin explains the difference between organizing the close and reviewing, justifying and controlling the accounts it produces, and when finance teams need each.

New York, USA, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine a group reviewing the close for several subsidiaries that use different ERP systems. The task list shows that each local review is complete. One subsidiary's balance has nevertheless moved unexpectedly, and group finance cannot follow the explanation from the reported amount to the entries and supporting documents. This is an illustrative buying scenario, not a Sixthfin customer case. It shows why a completed workflow and an evidenced account review need separate tests. To learn more visit

Test the coordination requirement

Start by asking what prevents completion of the close. Unclear owners, missed dependencies and uncertain deadlines point to a coordination requirement. Some technologies focus on organizing and orchestrating the close, transaction matching and bank reconciliation, alongside journal-entry management. These are different functions within the broader close process, and buyers should check which a proposed product actually covers.

For that requirement, a demonstration can test how work is assigned, how dependencies are represented and how an overdue item becomes visible. It should not be assumed that an effective task list also contains the accounting analysis behind every completed item.

Test the review requirement

Return to the unexplained balance. Ask the reviewer to show the relevant journal entries, the account justification, the supporting documents and the conclusion approved by another member of the team. If those steps depend on a separate workbook or an email search, the group has identified a review requirement that task completion alone does not answer.

The distinction is practical. A status tells group finance that someone recorded a task as done. A review record should make it possible to understand what was examined and why the conclusion was accepted. The same process may need both, but they are not interchangeable.

Run the scenario across entities

A group evaluation can repeat the exercise with a second subsidiary using another chart of accounts. Can reviewers compare information while preserving the local detail? Can they follow a balance to its individual journal entries and keep the explanation attached to the correct account and period? Can group finance identify an incomplete justification without removing local responsibility?

These questions test a common review method across a heterogeneous ERP estate. They do not require the buyer to assume that a single ERP migration is the only route to consistency, or that every entity's accounting context should be made identical.

Place Sixthfin Closing in the right part of the process

Sixthfin Closing focuses on the review and control of financial information. It structures balance sheet reviews, account analysis and justification, analytical review, supporting documentation and transaction-level investigation. Collaborative review workflows support that work. They should not be confused with end-to-end close orchestration.

Closing operates alongside the accounting systems already in place. It does not perform transaction matching or bank reconciliation, and finance teams remain responsible for correcting accounting information in the appropriate production systems. Sixthfin describes the platform as ERP and chart of accounts agnostic, with data fed through a configured exchange.

Automation in this review layer means automatic controls, analysis across complete accounting-data populations rather than samples, and structured balance sheet reviews. It does not remove the need for an accountant to interpret an exception, investigate it and approve a conclusion. An unusual entry is a reason to examine the context, not proof of an error or fraud.

Write separate acceptance tests

Before comparing vendors, buyers can document what successful coordination and successful review each need to demonstrate. The coordination test may concern ownership and dependencies. The review test may concern the path from a balance to its explanation and approval. A product can then be assessed against the requirement it is intended to meet, rather than judged by a combined feature count.

For large international groups, including their US-based teams, this keeps the procurement discussion tied to actual entities, systems and review work. The useful result is a shortlist that addresses the identified gap, whether the group needs coordination, deeper account review or both.

For more information about Sixthfin Closing, visit en/solution/closing/

About Sixthfin

Sixthfin develops financial data control and financial close technology for complex organizations, covering three areas: the financial close, the detection of accounting risks, and the control of employee expenses. Its Closing platform structures balance sheet reviews, account analysis and justification, control standardization, collaborative workflows, documentation and transaction-level investigation across multi-entity and multi-ERP environments. Its other solutions detect anomalies, errors and fraud risks across the full population of accounting entries, and measure the effectiveness of expense controls alongside existing expense management tools. Sixthfin technology supports 38 ERP systems, is deployed in more than 70 countries and covered more than 1,500 companies and groups in 2026, working across different charts of accounts, currencies and accounting environments without requiring organizations to replace their underlying ERP infrastructure. The company has offices in London and Paris.

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Sixthfin Enterprise Financial Close Management Platform

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