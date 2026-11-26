MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost retail ROI through omnichannel fulfillment, AI personalization, quick commerce, private labels, regional sourcing and stronger store productivity.

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Retail - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global retail market size is expected to increase from USD 28.12 trillion in 2025 to USD 29.79 trillion in 2026. By 2031, the market is forecast to reach USD 41.53 trillion, expanding at a 6.87% CAGR during 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by rising e-commerce penetration, omnichannel retail strategies, urban middle-class expansion in emerging economies, AI-powered personalization, and continued investment in quick commerce and last-mile logistics.

E-commerce and Omnichannel Retailing Reshape the Global Retail Market

Online retail adoption continues to increase as consumers use digital platforms for routine purchases and combine home delivery with in-store pickup. In the United States, e-commerce represented 16.13% of retail sales in 2025, emphasizing the importance of real-time inventory visibility, efficient fulfillment, and flexible delivery options. China remains a major digital commerce market, with mobile transactions accounting for most online orders and super-apps and embedded payments supporting higher purchase frequency.

Retailers are expanding same-day delivery capabilities to meet demand for convenience. Amazon broadened same-day delivery coverage to additional cities, while Walmart optimized its fulfillment network to reach most United States households in less than three hours. Physical stores are increasingly operating as pickup, returns, service, and fulfillment hubs, helping retailers improve conversion rates and control last-mile costs. This integration of digital and physical channels is shifting competition toward speed, convenience, and customer experience.

Urban Middle-Class Growth Supports Emerging Retail Markets

Urbanization, rising wages, and household formation across Asia-Pacific are increasing consumer spending and encouraging the expansion of organized retail. India's retail sector reached USD 952 billion in 2025, supported by a growing e-commerce base, improved logistics, wider digital payment adoption, and the development of modern shopping destinations. The entry of additional global brands has also strengthened competition in premium and luxury categories while expanding product choice across malls and high streets.

Across Southeast Asia, dense urban markets are supporting convenience stores, social commerce, and mobile-first purchasing. Smaller store formats with focused assortments are gaining traction by serving frequent top-up shopping missions. These structural changes are influencing product demand, store strategies, and distribution models throughout the global retail industry.

Supply-chain Volatility Influences Inventory Strategies

Geopolitical tensions, severe weather, port disruptions, and freight volatility continue to affect retail supply chains. Red Sea disruptions increased transit times and container costs on selected routes, prompting retailers to hold larger inventory buffers and reposition safety stock. Panama Canal capacity constraints also required shipping and scheduling adjustments.

To reduce exposure to disruption, retailers are expanding dual sourcing, nearshoring, and regional fulfillment networks. AI-powered retail analytics are also improving demand forecasting, pricing, inventory allocation, and personalization. However, margin pressure from price competition remains a significant challenge, particularly as businesses invest in technology, faster fulfillment, and customer acquisition.

Food and Beverage Maintains Category Leadership

Food and beverage accounted for 49.44% of the retail market in 2025, supported by essential demand and frequent purchasing across value, mid, and premium segments. Easing food-at-home price pressure in the United States helped stabilize shopping frequency, while private-label products gained visibility among price-conscious consumers.

Beauty, personal, and household care is projected to be the fastest-growing category, recording an 11.35% CAGR through 2031. Consumer interest in wellness, ingredient transparency, product innovation, and refill formats is increasing category penetration and spending. Apparel, footwear, and accessories continue to benefit from value fashion and omnichannel services, although some aspirational consumers are trading down. Consumer electronics maintain strong online momentum, while stores remain important for product demonstrations and assisted purchases. Furniture and home improvement demand is supported by hybrid work and ongoing household projects.

Online Retail Becomes the Fastest-Growing Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and hypermarkets held a 37.44% retail market share in 2025, remaining central to weekly stock-up trips, fresh food purchases, and broad consumer reach. Online retail is forecast to expand at a 13.37% CAGR through 2031, driven by mobile-first shopping, widespread digital payments, marketplace adoption, and shorter delivery windows.

Convenience-led formats are gaining share in Southeast Asia, while value retailers are attracting customers through everyday low prices and frequently changing assortments. Some department stores and specialty chains are reducing their footprints as traffic shifts toward digital platforms and value-focused competitors. Meanwhile, well-located United States shopping centers recorded multi-decade-low vacancy levels by late 2025, reflecting stronger tenant demand and higher sales productivity at successful locations.

Asia-Pacific Leads Global Retail Market Growth

Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing regional retail market, expanding at an 11.73% CAGR through 2031. Growth is being driven by middle-class expansion, urban density, mobile-native commerce, quick commerce, and investment in organized retail. China continues to scale rapid delivery networks connected to brick-and-mortar locations, while India is adding modern retail capacity and attracting international brands.

North America held a 34.43% market share in 2025, supported by high consumer spending and mature omnichannel infrastructure. Retailers across the region are closing underperforming locations while investing in productive stores, digital fulfillment, and service differentiation. Mexico is recording strong online growth through marketplaces and social commerce, while Canada continues to navigate retailer restructuring and trade-related pressures.

Europe is experiencing measured growth as digital adoption and tourism support retail activity in major cities. Luxury and fashion openings are strengthening selected high streets and shopping centers, while value retailers continue to outperform as affordability remains a priority. Across the region, mobile commerce and data compliance requirements are shaping customer engagement and digital marketing strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise of E-commerce & Omnichannel Retailing

4.2.2 Growing Urban Middle Class in Emerging Markets

4.2.3 AI-powered Personalisation & Retail Analytics

4.2.4 Expansion of Quick-Commerce & Last-Mile Logistics

4.2.5 Retail-Media Network Monetisation Boom

4.2.6 Gen-Z "Shoppertainment" Social Commerce

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Supply-chain Disruptions & Freight Volatility

4.3.2 Margin Squeeze from Price Wars

4.3.3 Escalating Data-Privacy Regulation

4.3.4 Tech-Talent Shortage for Automation Roll-outs

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Food & Beverage

5.1.2 Personal & Household Care

5.1.3 Apparel

5.1.4 Footwear & Accessories

5.1.5 Furniture

5.1.6 Toys & Hobbies

5.1.7 Electronics & Household Appliances

5.1.8 Other Products

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets / Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Department Stores

5.2.4 Specialty Stores

5.2.5 Online

5.2.6 Other Channels

5.3 By Price Segment

5.3.1 Mass / Value

5.3.2 Premium

5.3.3 Luxury

5.4 By Store Size

5.4.1 Large-Format (Greater than 2,500 sq. m)

5.4.2 Mid-Format (400-2,500 sq. m)

5.4.3 Small / Micro (Less than 400 sq.m)

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 Canada

5.5.1.2 United States

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 South America

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Peru

5.5.2.3 Chile

5.5.2.4 Argentina

5.5.2.5 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 India

5.5.3.2 China

5.5.3.3 Japan

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 South-East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines)

5.5.3.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Europe

5.5.4.1 United Kingdom

5.5.4.2 Germany

5.5.4.3 France

5.5.4.4 Spain

5.5.4.5 Italy

5.5.4.6 BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

5.5.4.7 NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)

5.5.4.8 Rest of Europe

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.3 South Africa

5.5.5.4 Nigeria

5.5.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Walmart Inc.

6.4.2 Amazon.com Inc.

6.4.3 Costco Wholesale Corp.

6.4.4 Schwarz Group (Lidl & Kaufland)

6.4.5 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

6.4.6 JD.com Inc.

6.4.7 The Home Depot Inc.

6.4.8 The Kroger Co.

6.4.9 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

6.4.10 Target Corp.

6.4.11 Lowe's Companies Inc.

6.4.12 Aldi Sud & Aldi Nord

6.4.13 Carrefour S.A.

6.4.14 Tesco plc

6.4.15 Ahold Delhaize

6.4.16 Reliance Retail Ltd.

6.4.17 Woolworths Holdings Ltd.

6.4.18 E-Mart Inc.

6.4.19 Mercadona S.A.

6.4.20 AEON Co. Ltd.

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 Enhanced Retail Tech Integration & Measurable ROI on Digital Investments

7.2 Retail Media and Monetization of Digital Customer Engagement

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