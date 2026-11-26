MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost retail ROI through mobile-first commerce, omnichannel grocery, rapid fulfillment, digital payments and smart logistics tailored to South Korea's convenience-led shoppers.

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South Korea Retail - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South Korea retail market size is projected to increase from USD 432.38 billion in 2025 to USD 453.27 billion in 2026. By 2031, the market is forecast to reach USD 573.83 billion, expanding at a 4.83% CAGR during 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by widespread mobile commerce adoption, advanced digital payment infrastructure, rapid fulfillment services, and the continued development of omni-channel retail.

Mobile Commerce and E-Commerce Reshape Consumer Spending

South Korea remains one of the world's most digitally advanced retail markets. Mobile transactions represented 77.7% of online shopping value in October 2025, rising from 75.9% in September. This increase highlights the country's smartphone-first shopping environment and the importance of mobile-optimized platforms, payment systems, and customer experiences.

Online shopping grew 15.8% year over year during the first half of 2025, while offline retail recorded little growth. This performance reflects a continued structural shift toward digital channels. However, online transaction value growth moderated to 4.5% in 2025 from 8.5% in 2024, indicating that retailers will increasingly need to focus on customer retention, differentiated services, and operational efficiency.

Ultra-fast fulfillment is also influencing market development. Fresh grocery delivery within 24 hours now reaches 98% of South Korea's population, raising consumer expectations for convenience and reducing inventory cycles. Coupang reported average daily product commerce revenue of USD 323 per active customer in October 2025, an increase of 7% year over year on a constant currency basis. The result demonstrates strong customer engagement despite intensifying price competition.

Digital Payments Strengthen the South Korea Retail Market

The expansion of digital wallets and mobile payment services is supporting seamless online and in-store transactions. Cash accounted for only 14.6% of transactions by 2021, while mobile wallets captured 32.9% of e-commerce payments in 2023.

Simple payment services using biometric authentication processed a daily average of USD 0.72 billion in the first half of 2025. Prepaid electronic payments reached USD 0.89 billion per day, while card payments made through mobile devices represented 53.8% of total card transaction value. Physical card usage continued to decline as consumers increasingly adopted app-based payment options.

Regulatory changes are expected to strengthen payment security. The Electronic Financial Transactions Act, revised in December 2025, requires payment gateways to externally manage unsettled funds, beginning with 60% in year one, increasing to 80% in year two, and reaching full compliance in year three. The Bank of Korea also tested retail digital currency use through Project Han River, which enrolled 51,766 digital wallets and processed 29,591 transactions in April 2025 across convenience stores and home shopping channels.

Retail Channel and Segment Performance

E-commerce and online-only platforms accounted for 41.48% of South Korea's retail market share in 2025. Despite strong digital penetration, physical retail remains relevant through convenience stores, department stores, specialty retailers, and proximity-focused grocery formats.

Omni-channel grocery is forecast to be the fastest-growing segment, expanding at a 6.48% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Retailers are integrating store networks with app-based inventory visibility, three-hour delivery, and curbside pickup. These capabilities enable companies to combine neighborhood accessibility with the speed and product selection associated with major digital platforms.

Offline performance varies by format. Hypermarkets experienced negative growth during several months, while proximity-focused Super Supermarkets recorded stronger results. Department stores posted a 2.8% year-over-year increase in August, supported by luxury purchases and tourism spending.

Digital platforms continue to enhance retail conversion through logistics, payments, and advertising. Coupang's Q3 2025 product commerce performance and fulfillment services for third-party sellers demonstrate the value of platform-scale infrastructure. Naver's commerce advertising expansion and NAVER Pay's Q1 2025 total payment volume of USD 13.60 billion further reinforce the role of integrated retail ecosystems.

Additional market drivers include the expansion of convenience formats serving single-person households and government support for cold-chain logistics and smart retail. Key challenges include convenience store saturation, cannibalisation among nearby locations, and rising labour and real-estate costs. Retailers that combine mobile commerce, efficient fulfillment, secure payments, and localized store networks are expected to be best positioned for growth through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rapid growth of mobile & e-commerce channels

4.2.2 High penetration of digital payments & super-apps

4.2.3 Expansion of convenience formats for single-person households

4.2.4 Government support for cold-chain logistics & smart retail

4.2.5 Retail-media networks unlocking new revenue streams

4.2.6 AI-driven hyper-personalisation in super-apps

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Saturation & cannibalisation among convenience stores

4.3.2 Escalating labour and real-estate costs

4.3.3 Low NFC terminal penetration hindering Apple Pay uptake

4.3.4 Gen-Alpha shift to recommerce platforms

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, KRW tn)

5.1 By Retail Channel

5.1.1 E-commerce / Online-only

5.1.2 Omni-channel Retailers

5.1.3 Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

5.1.4 Department Stores

5.1.5 Convenience Stores

5.1.6 Discount & Variety Stores

5.1.7 Traditional Markets

5.1.8 Specialty Stores

5.2 By Product Category

5.2.1 Grocery & Food

5.2.2 Fashion & Apparel

5.2.3 Consumer Electronics

5.2.4 Beauty & Personal Care

5.2.5 Home & Living

5.2.6 Health & Wellness

5.2.7 Sports & Leisure Equipment

5.3 By Payment Method

5.3.1 Credit Cards

5.3.2 Debit Cards

5.3.3 Digital Wallets / Mobile Payments

5.3.4 Buy-Now-Pay-Later

5.3.5 Cash

5.4 By Region

5.4.1 Seoul Capital Area

5.4.2 Chungcheong Region

5.4.3 Gyeongsang Region

5.4.4 Jeolla Region

5.4.5 Gangwon Region

5.4.6 Jeju Region

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves & Investments

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Coupang Corp.

6.4.2 Naver Corp. (Naver Shopping)

6.4.3 SSG.COM

6.4.4 E-Mart Inc.

6.4.5 Lotte Shopping Co., Ltd.

6.4.6 GS Retail Co., Ltd. (GS25)

6.4.7 BGF Retail Co., Ltd. (CU)

6.4.8 Homeplus Co., Ltd.

6.4.9 7-Eleven Korea

6.4.10 Hyundai Department Store Group

6.4.11 CJ Olive Young

6.4.12 E-land Retail

6.4.13 Daiso Korea

6.4.14 Market Kurly

6.4.15 Musinsa

6.4.16 ABLY Corp.

6.4.17 Shinsegae Duty-Free

6.4.18 Lotte Duty-Free

6.4.19 Emart24

6.4.20 Kakao Commerce

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 E-commerce & Mobile Commerce Expansion

7.2 Premiumization & Experience-Led Retail

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