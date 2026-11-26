MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Automotive Suspension Market: Global Forecast to 2033" has been added tooffering.

The global automotive suspension market is estimated to grow from USD 39.6 billion in 2026 to USD 43.16 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 1.2%. Market growth is supported by rising demand for SUVs, premium vehicles, electric vehicles, and advanced ride-control technologies. Higher vehicle weights, evolving comfort expectations, and increased focus on handling and safety are encouraging automakers to adopt air, adaptive, multi-link, and electronically controlled suspension systems.

Software-Defined Vehicles Accelerate Suspension Innovation

The transition toward Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs) is reshaping passenger car engineering by centralizing vehicle control and enabling software-based management of chassis functions. This trend is particularly important for electric vehicles, which must accommodate heavy battery packs, low ride heights, and demanding comfort and stability requirements.

Advanced chassis systems can adjust ride stiffness and handling characteristics through software updates over the vehicle lifecycle. Smart suspension technologies also support aerodynamic efficiency by lowering the vehicle body at higher speeds, helping extend electric driving range. Electronic dampers can respond rapidly to road conditions, improve battery protection, and reduce vibrations that are more noticeable in vehicles with quiet electric powertrains.

Integration with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is further expanding the role of active and semi-active suspension. Chassis controllers can use information from cameras, radar, and LiDAR to anticipate road irregularities and adjust damping before the vehicle reaches them. These systems also reduce body roll, dive, and squat, supporting vehicle stability and maintaining the accuracy of windshield-mounted sensors during automated braking and lane-keeping maneuvers.

Passenger Cars Remain the Largest Application

Passenger cars are expected to account for the largest share of the automotive suspension market during the forecast period. Growth is driven by high vehicle production volumes, increasing SUV and premium vehicle sales, and stronger consumer demand for ride comfort, handling, and vehicle dynamics.

MacPherson strut front suspension and torsion beam rear systems remain widely used in hatchbacks, sedans, and compact SUVs because of their compact packaging, low weight, cost efficiency, and compatibility with high-volume modular platforms. These architectures are especially prevalent in Asia and Europe. Premium SUVs, performance cars, and larger vehicles are increasingly adopting double-wishbone and multi-link systems, which offer improved wheel control and handling capability.

Electric Vehicle Sales Increase Technical Requirements

Rising sales of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) are creating new opportunities for automotive suspension suppliers. Batteries, electric motors, and high-voltage components increase vehicle mass and alter weight distribution, requiring higher load capacity, improved body control, lightweight components, and more sophisticated electronic management.

Asia Pacific represents the largest EV-related suspension market, supported by substantial electric vehicle production and sales in China and growing adoption across other Asian countries. Europe is also expanding rapidly, while North America offers longer-term growth potential. Cost-sensitive electric vehicles continue to rely mainly on passive suspension, whereas premium models increasingly feature electronically controlled, semi-active, and active technologies.

Electrification is also changing suspension requirements for trucks and buses. Electric commercial vehicles must manage battery weight, changing payloads, higher axle loads, and demanding operating cycles. Air suspension, load-leveling systems, adaptive damping, and electronic ride-height controls are gaining relevance because they improve stability, durability, axle-load distribution, and ride quality.

North America Positioned as the Second-Largest Regional Market

North American automotive suspension demand is shaped by the popularity of SUVs and pickup trucks. SUVs commonly use MacPherson strut or double-wishbone front suspension with multi-link or independent rear systems. Premium models increasingly incorporate air suspension and electronic dampers. Pickup trucks typically combine independent or double-wishbone front suspension with leaf-spring rear systems, while multi-link and air suspension technologies are used where towing, load management, and ride comfort are priorities.

Regional technology development includes lightweight suspension links, advanced bushings, optimized geometry, variable damping, air springs, and electronic control systems. Tenneco is advancing passive damping through its MCx valve technology for North American SUVs, while Magna supplies suspension links, arms, and Twist Axle systems. Other major suppliers include ZF, thyssenkrupp Bilstein, and KYB.

Heavy trucks continue to use mechanical leaf and parabolic spring systems for durability and high-load performance, although air suspension adoption is increasing to support ride quality, load equalization, axle protection, and tire life. Buses demonstrate strong demand for integrated front and rear air suspension systems, particularly where passenger comfort and ride-height control are essential. Leading commercial vehicle suspension suppliers include Hendrickson, Cummins-Meritor, ZF, Tenneco, and thyssenkrupp Bilstein.

Competitive Landscape and Research Scope

The automotive suspension market is led by established manufacturers including ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Tenneco Inc., Hyundai Mobis, thyssenkrupp AG, and Magna International Inc. These companies maintain significant research and development capabilities and continue to invest in advanced products, electronic systems, lightweight components, and regional manufacturing capacity.

The report draws on in-depth interviews with CEOs, marketing directors, innovation and technology leaders, and other industry executives. Respondents were distributed as follows:



By Company Type: OEMs - 30%, Automotive Suspension Manufacturers - 70%

By Designation: C-level - 35%, Director Level - 55%, and Others - 10% By Region: North America - 20%, Europe - 45%, Asia Pacific - 30%, and Rest of the World - 5%

The report evaluates passive, semi-active, and active suspension systems, along with hydraulic and electronic actuation. It analyzes MacPherson strut, double wishbone, multilink, twist beam/torsion beam, leaf spring suspension, and air suspension architectures. Coverage also includes components, OE and aftermarket demand, passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, electric and hybrid vehicles, off-highway applications, all-terrain vehicles, and major regional markets.

Strategic Market Insights



Growth drivers include strong premium SUV and pickup demand, vehicle safety requirements, emissions regulations, electrification, and rising expectations for ride comfort.

Key opportunities include integration of smart and connected suspension with ADAS and SDVs, along with local manufacturing and supply chain development.

Market restraints include high system costs and limited ROI in non-premium vehicle segments.

A central engineering challenge is balancing suspension weight, battery protection, load capacity, and range efficiency in electric vehicles. The competitive assessment covers market shares, product innovation, business strategies, recent developments, investments, and service offerings.

The report enables market leaders, suppliers, investors, and new entrants to evaluate revenue opportunities across the automotive suspension market and its subsegments. It also provides insights into regional expansion, emerging technologies, competitive positioning, product development, and go-to-market strategies.

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