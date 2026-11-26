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Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Logistics Market to Reach USD 980.11 Million by 2031

The Saudi Arabia quick commerce logistics market was valued at USD 478.31 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 541.59 million in 2026 to USD 980.11 million by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.60% during the 2026-2031 forecast period. Growth is supported by rising online grocery demand, expanding dark-store networks, last-mile delivery investment, and logistics development under Saudi Vision 2030.

Government-backed infrastructure spending continues to strengthen the market outlook. Saudi Arabia has committed SAR 280 billion (USD 74.6 billion) to transport and logistics infrastructure, creating opportunities for fulfillment providers, delivery platforms, retailers, and technology-enabled logistics operators. Investments in urban distribution centers, automated facilities, vehicle fleets, route optimization, and local inventory capacity are helping quick commerce providers improve delivery speed and order reliability.

Online Grocery Adoption Accelerates Quick Commerce Demand

Saudi Arabia's online grocery sector remains at an early stage, providing substantial room for expansion as smartphone use, digital-payment adoption, and confidence in e-commerce increase. Digital wallets represented 18% of online checkouts by mid-2025, reducing dependence on cash-on-delivery and supporting faster, more convenient transactions.

Higher grocery order frequency is increasing demand for reliable replenishment, local inventory availability, and predictable fulfillment capacity. Operators managing more than 100 dark stores across 28 cities require frequent inventory turnover for staple products. As a result, inventory planning and fulfillment quality have become as important as final delivery performance.

Ninja generated USD 1 billion in revenue in 2025 and is targeting USD 1.6 billion in 2026, illustrating the scale being pursued by grocery-led platforms. The Saudi Arabia quick-commerce logistics market is expected to favor operators that can maintain product availability, limit waste, and deliver consistent service without extending delivery times.

Dark Stores and Micro-Fulfillment Expand in Urban Centers

Dark-store density across Riyadh's metropolitan corridors nearly doubled between 2023 and 2025. The expansion reduced delivery radii to less than 2 kms and supported delivery windows ranging from 10 to 30 minutes. Local inventory placement can lower last-mile variable costs by up to 40% while helping protect chilled and temperature-sensitive products from longer journeys.

Major infrastructure projects are also increasing automated fulfillment capacity. A leading grocery chain invested USD 390 million in an automated hub equipped with more than 250 mobile robots. Separately, a third-party logistics company committed SAR 100 million (USD 26.7 million) to a 400,000-ft center capable of processing 3.6 million orders per month.

CJ Logistics opened a Global Distribution Center in Riyadh's Special Integrated Logistics Zone in February 2026. Using automated guided vehicle technology, the facility can process more than 20,000 parcels per day. These developments demonstrate how micro-fulfillment operations can increase throughput while reducing dependence on larger warehouses located farther from customers.

Delivery Density and Operating Costs Remain Key Constraints

Quick commerce profitability typically depends on delivery density of 15 to 20 drops per km per day. Cities in the Central and Western Corridors are better positioned to support this level of activity than many Northern and Southern delivery areas. In low-density corridors, the cost per delivery can exceed viable customer fees, requiring platforms to subsidize operations or withdraw service.

Seasonal workforce restrictions add further pressure. Summer outdoor work bans from 12:00 to 15:00 can reduce productive delivery time by 18%-20%, with a greater effect in areas where route density is already insufficient. Operators with established fleets and fulfillment assets in Tier 1 cities are generally better positioned to test expansion in secondary markets than providers relying mainly on variable third-party delivery capacity.

Additional market factors include the expansion of platform-owned logistics capacity, wider adoption of real-time dispatch and demand forecasting, and continued rider availability and workforce compliance challenges.

Last-Mile Delivery Leads the Service Market

Last-mile delivery services accounted for 62.53% of the Saudi Arabia quick commerce logistics market in 2025. Delivery speed, consistency, and reliability remain central to customer retention, particularly for platforms promising sub-30-minute service. Providers using third-party couriers may face reduced control over service-level performance during demand peaks.

Reverse logistics is forecast to be the fastest-growing service category, with a CAGR of 16.96% from 2026 to 2031. Growth is being driven by demand for faster returns across fashion, electronics, and consumable products. Value-added services such as kitting, co-packing, and assortment management are also supporting a shift toward integrated logistics models.

During the first quarter of 2026, iMile recorded 3 escalated complaints per 100,000 shipments, despite Ramadan volumes exceeding 56 million express shipments across the Kingdom. The company also procured 100 JAC Sunray commercial vehicles in March 2026 to expand last-mile coverage.

Dark-Store-Based Fulfillment Maintains Market Leadership

Dark-store-based fulfillment represented 42.08% of the Saudi Arabia quick-commerce logistics market in 2025. Purpose-built facilities allow operators to manage local assortments, maintain picking times below 2 minutes per order, and support sub-15-minute preparation windows.

Micro-fulfillment center-based operations are projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.54% through 2031. Automated guided vehicles, conveyor sorting, and compact urban facilities can increase order capacity while controlling real estate and labor costs. Retail-store-based and hybrid fulfillment models will continue to provide alternatives for supermarket groups, although competition for labor and storage space can affect preparation efficiency. As operators expand into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, facilities capable of reaching profitability at lower order volumes are expected to gain a competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview and Role of Q-Commerce in E-Commerce Logistics

4.2 Traditional E-commerce vs Quick Commerce Logistics

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Accelerating Grocery and Convenience Delivery Penetration

4.3.2 Rising Adoption of Dark Stores and Micro-Fulfillment in Dense Urban Zones

4.3.3 Expansion of Platform-Owned Logistics Capacity for Faster Order Batching

4.3.4 Restaurant and Retail Aggregation Driving Multi-Category Quick Commerce Density

4.3.5 Wider Use of Real-Time Dispatch, Route Optimization, and Demand Forecasting

4.3.6 Merchant Push for Same-Day Inventory Visibility and Fulfillment SLA Control

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Cost per Drop in Low-Density Delivery Corridors

4.4.2 Rider Availability and Workforce Compliance Constraints

4.4.3 Cold Chain and Packaging Losses for Perishable Assortments

4.4.4 Basket Size Pressure and Margin Compression in Hyperlocal Delivery

4.5 Regulatory Framework

4.6 Value Chain and Distribution Channel Architecture Analysis

4.7 Technology Innovations Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Rivalry Among Competitors

4.9 Evolution of Q-Commerce Logistics Requirements

4.10 Pricing and Cost Structure Analysis

4.11 Consumer Behavior and Preferences Analysis

4.12 Dark Store and Fulfillment Infrastructure Analysis

4.13 Sustainable Delivery Solutions and Green Logistics Initiatives

4.14 Impact of Geo-Political Events on Supply Chain Shifts

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value, 2026-2031)

5.1 By Service Type

5.1.1 Fulfillment and Dark Store Operations

5.1.2 Last-Mile Delivery Services

5.1.3 Reverse Logistics Services

5.1.4 Value-Added Logistics Services

5.2 By Fulfillment Model

5.2.1 Dark Store-Based Fulfillment

5.2.2 Micro-Fulfillment Center (MFC)-Based Fulfillment

5.2.3 Retail Store-Based Fulfillment

5.2.4 Hybrid Fulfillment Model

5.3 By Delivery Model

5.3.1 Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

5.3.2 Business-to-Business (B2B)

5.4 By City Tier

5.4.1 Tier 1

5.4.2 Tier 2

5.4.3 Tier 3 and Below

5.5 By Region

5.5.1 Central (Riyadh, Al-Qassim, and Hail)

5.5.2 Eastern (Ash-Sharqiyah)

5.5.3 Western (Al-Bahah, Makkah, Medina, and Tabuk)

5.5.4 Northern (Al-Jouf and Arar)

5.5.5 Southern (Asir, Jazan, and Najran)

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Key Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Geographic Coverage, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Aramex

6.4.2 SMSA Express

6.4.3 Saudi Post SPL

6.4.4 Naqel Express

6.4.5 Careem Express

6.4.6 iMile

6.4.7 DHL Group

6.4.8 Ajex Logistics Services

6.4.9 Quiqup

6.4.10 J&T Express

6.4.11 FedEx

6.4.12 UPS

6.4.13 Geodis

6.4.14 Tamer Logistics

6.4.15 Binzagr Logistics

6.4.16 Shipa Delivery

6.4.17 Starlinks

6.4.18 Fetchr

6.4.19 hipa Delivery

6.4.20 Rasan Last Mile

6.4.21 Mocamila

6.4.22 Shorages

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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