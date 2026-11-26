Global More Electric Aircraft Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Electrification And Emissions Mandates Propel Market To USD 8.4 Billion At 13.0% CAGR
Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "More Electric Aircraft Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Application, Technology, Aircraft Type, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global more electric aircraft market was valued at USD 2.8 Billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 8.4 Billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 13.00% during 2026-2034. According to the report, market growth is being supported by stricter environmental regulations, rising investment in sustainable aviation, and continued advances in electric propulsion, energy storage, power electronics, and aircraft power management.
Aircraft manufacturers and airlines are replacing conventional hydraulic and pneumatic systems with electric alternatives to reduce aircraft weight, improve fuel efficiency, lower emissions, and streamline maintenance. Electric systems can also enhance reliability, operational flexibility, and overall aircraft performance. These advantages are encouraging adoption across commercial aviation, military programs, and emerging air mobility applications.
More electric aircraft market trends
Continuous technological advancement remains a major market driver. Progress in electric propulsion systems, batteries, advanced materials, thermal management, and intelligent power distribution is enabling more efficient aircraft platforms. Electric technologies also support lower fuel consumption and reduced noise while helping manufacturers meet evolving performance and sustainability requirements.
Regulatory pressure is accelerating the transition toward more-electric and hybrid-electric aircraft. Governments and aviation authorities are implementing increasingly stringent emissions standards, prompting airlines and aerospace companies to prioritize lower-carbon technologies. Modern aircraft such as the Airbus A380 and A220, Boeing 787, ATR-600, and Embraer E2 demonstrate the industry's ongoing focus on reducing fuel consumption and improving efficiency.
Economic considerations are also strengthening demand. More electric aircraft systems can reduce long-term fuel and maintenance costs while improving reliability and on-time performance. These capabilities support new aviation business models, including urban air mobility services and electric air taxis, and create opportunities for manufacturers, airlines, technology suppliers, and infrastructure providers.
Market segmentation highlights
The report analyzes the more electric aircraft market by application, technology, aircraft type, and region for 2026-2034.
- Application: Power distribution management represented the largest application segment in 2025. Demand is being driven by the need to allocate electricity efficiently across aircraft subsystems, minimize energy losses, and provide real-time monitoring and fault detection. Other applications include air pressurization and conditioning, configuration management, flight control operations management, and power generation management. Technology: Key categories include safety systems and advanced materials, power electronics, energy storage devices, thermal management systems, actuators, and sensors. Advanced batteries and supercapacitors are gaining attention as manufacturers pursue higher energy density and faster charging capabilities. Aircraft type: Fixed wing aircraft led the market in 2025, supported by extensive deployment across narrow body, wide body, and very large body commercial fleets. Rotary wing aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles also offer significant opportunities for electric system integration.
Regional market outlook
North America accounted for more than 33.5% of the global more electric aircraft market in 2025. The region benefits from an advanced aerospace manufacturing base, substantial defense expenditure, established research capabilities, and early adoption of innovative aviation technologies. The United States remains a critical contributor due to strong research and development investment, supportive government initiatives, and the presence of major aircraft and systems manufacturers.
Europe is advancing more electric aircraft adoption through emissions reduction targets, sustainable aviation policies, and financial support for green aerospace technologies. Growing regulatory pressure and the region's commitment to carbon neutrality are expected to encourage further investment in electric aircraft systems.
Asia-Pacific is emerging as an important growth market as airport networks expand and demand rises for efficient regional aviation. India had 157 airports following substantial expansion over the past decade, with additional development planned. This infrastructure growth could support electric aircraft deployment on short-distance routes.
Latin America offers opportunities as passenger traffic and domestic connectivity increase. Electric aircraft technologies are particularly relevant to short-haul regional services requiring cost-effective and lower-emission operations. In the Middle East and Africa, tourism growth, airport modernization, and investment in advanced aviation infrastructure are creating favorable conditions for electric aircraft adoption on short to medium-distance routes.
Competitive landscape
Competition in the more electric aircraft market is centered on technology development, strategic partnerships, and long-term research programs. Aerospace manufacturers, airlines, government agencies, technology providers, and research institutions are collaborating to commercialize electric actuators, power distribution units, energy storage solutions, lightweight materials, and propulsion systems.
The report profiles leading companies including Airbus SE, Bombardier Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, Safran S.A., Thales Group, The Boeing Company, TTTech Computertechnik AG, and United Technologies Corporation.
With sustainability requirements intensifying and aircraft electrification technologies advancing, the more electric aircraft market is positioned for strong growth through 2034. Continued investment in power management, energy storage, lightweight components, and supporting infrastructure will be central to improving commercial viability and accelerating adoption across global aviation markets.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global More Electric Aircraft Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Application
6.1 Air Pressurization and Conditioning
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Configuration Management
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Flight Control Operations Management
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Power Generation Management
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Power Distribution Management
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Safety Systems and Advanced Materials
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Power Electronics
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Energy Storage Devices
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Thermal Management Systems
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Aircraft Type
8.1 Fixed Wing (Narrow Body/Wide Body/Very Large Body) Aircraft
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Rotary Wing Aircraft
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 United States
9.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.2 Market Forecast
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.2.1 China
9.2.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2.2 Japan
9.2.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2.3 India
9.2.3.1 Market Trends
9.2.3.2 Market Forecast
9.2.4 South Korea
9.2.4.1 Market Trends
9.2.4.2 Market Forecast
9.2.5 Australia
9.2.5.1 Market Trends
9.2.5.2 Market Forecast
9.2.6 Indonesia
9.2.6.1 Market Trends
9.2.6.2 Market Forecast
9.2.7 Others
9.2.7.1 Market Trends
9.2.7.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Market Trends
9.3.1.2 Market Forecast
9.3.2 France
9.3.2.1 Market Trends
9.3.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3.3 United Kingdom
9.3.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.3.2 Market Forecast
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Market Trends
9.3.4.2 Market Forecast
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Market Trends
9.3.5.2 Market Forecast
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.6.1 Market Trends
9.3.6.2 Market Forecast
9.3.7 Others
9.3.7.1 Market Trends
9.3.7.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.1.1 Market Trends
9.4.1.2 Market Forecast
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.2.1 Market Trends
9.4.2.2 Market Forecast
9.4.3 Others
9.4.3.1 Market Trends
9.4.3.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
9.5.3 Market Forecast
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Indicators
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Airbus SE
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Bombardier Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Honeywell International Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Lockheed Martin
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Raytheon Company
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Safran S.A.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.8 Thales Group
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.9 The Boeing Company
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 TTTech Computertechnik AG
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.11 United Technologies Corporation
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
List of Figures [88]
List of Tables [7]
Companies Featured
- Airbus SE Bombardier Inc. Honeywell International Inc. Lockheed Martin Raytheon Company Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc. Safran S.A. Thales Group The Boeing Company TTTech Computertechnik AG United Technologies Corporation
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