MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North America leads as multirotor, semi-autonomous, battery-electric and commercial eVTOLs gain from urban mobility needs, cleaner transport and battery advances.

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "eVTOL Aircraft Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Lift Technology, Mode of Operation, Maximum Take Off Weight, Range, Propulsion Type, Application, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global eVTOL aircraft market was valued at USD 15.5 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 39.0 Billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 10.50% during 2026-2034. According to the report, North America led the market with a 37.5% share in 2025, supported by established aviation companies, favorable government initiatives, infrastructure investment, and rising demand for advanced urban transportation.

Market growth is being driven by increasing interest in transportation systems that bypass ground-level traffic, reduce journey times, and improve connectivity in congested metropolitan areas. Demand is also benefiting from the expansion of urban air mobility (UAM), on-demand air travel, cargo delivery, emergency medical services, and regional passenger transportation.

Key eVTOL Aircraft Market Growth Drivers

Urban congestion remains a significant mobility challenge worldwide. The vertical takeoff and landing capabilities of eVTOL aircraft allow operators to use helipads, vertiports, and confined urban locations, creating opportunities for efficient point-to-point travel. These capabilities can reduce dependence on congested road networks while supporting faster commuting and logistics operations.

Environmental priorities are also shaping the eVTOL aircraft market. Battery-electric platforms produce zero emissions during operation and typically generate less noise than conventional helicopters. Government support for cleaner transportation, combined with corporate sustainability targets and public concern about climate change and air pollution, is encouraging investment in low-emission aviation.

Technological development is strengthening the commercial potential of eVTOL aircraft. Improvements in battery energy density, electric propulsion, aerodynamics, lightweight materials, obstacle avoidance, and autonomous flight systems are helping manufacturers increase aircraft range, efficiency, safety, and reliability. Electric propulsion systems can also offer lower maintenance requirements and operating costs than traditional internal combustion engines.

Market Segmentation Highlights



Lift technology: Multirotor aircraft represented the largest segment. Their stability, agility, control, and propulsion redundancy make them suitable for air taxis and other urban air mobility applications.

Mode of operation: Semi-autonomous aircraft held the leading share. Automated navigation, stability control, takeoff, landing, and obstacle avoidance can reduce operator workload while retaining the option for human intervention.

Maximum Take-off Weight (MTOW): Aircraft weighing < 250 Kg accounted for the largest segment. Their compact designs support short-distance urban transportation, surveillance, and operations requiring maneuverability in confined areas.

Range: The 200-500 Km category dominated the market. Aircraft in this segment can support regional transportation, intercity travel, and logistics routes requiring greater endurance.

Propulsion type: Battery-electric aircraft led the market, supported by advances in rechargeable battery systems, lower operational noise, and demand for zero-emission flight. Application: Commercial uses generated the largest market share, particularly air taxi and delivery drone services. Military applications include cargo transport and combat missions, while emergency medical services include air ambulance and medical cargo transport.

Regional Market Outlook

North America remains the leading regional eVTOL aircraft market. Growth is supported by aviation expertise, technology investment, regulatory engagement, and the need for transportation alternatives that address urban mobility challenges. The United States and Canada are expected to remain important markets as manufacturers, infrastructure developers, and aviation authorities advance commercialization efforts.

The report also analyzes opportunities across Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Key national markets include China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Brazil, and Mexico. Regional development will depend on aircraft certification, vertiport availability, charging infrastructure, public acceptance, and integration with existing transportation networks.

Competitive Landscape

Leading eVTOL aircraft companies are investing in research and development to improve battery performance, propulsion efficiency, aerodynamic design, autonomous capabilities, and operational safety. Manufacturers are building prototypes, conducting flight tests and simulations, and working with aviation authorities to establish certification pathways. Industry participants are also supporting the development of vertiports, charging stations, and ground support equipment required for commercial operations.

Companies profiled in the report include Airbus SE, Archer Aviation Inc., Beta Technologies, Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd, Lift Aircraft Inc., Lilium GmbH, Moog Inc., Piasecki Aircraft Corporation, Pipistrel d.o.o Ajdovscina, Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd., Volocopter GmbH, Wisk Aero LLC, and Xti Aircraft Company.

The eVTOL aircraft market outlook remains positive as advances in electric aviation converge with demand for faster, quieter, and lower-emission transportation. Continued progress in certification, battery technology, infrastructure, and manufacturing scale will be central to broader commercial adoption through 2034.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global eVTOL Aircraft Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Lift Technology

6.1 Vectored Thrust

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Multirotor

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Lift Plus Cruise

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Mode of Operation

7.1 Piloted

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Autonomous

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Semi-Autonomous

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Maximum Take-off Weight (MTOW)

8.1 < 250 Kg

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 250-500 Kg

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 500-1500 Kg

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 >1500 Kg

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Range

9.1 0-200 Km

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 200-500 Km

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Propulsion Type

10.1 Battery-Electric

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Hybrid-Electric

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Hydrogen-Electric

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Application

11.1 Commercial

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Key Segments

11.1.2.1 Air Taxi

11.1.2.2 Delivery Drones

11.1.3 Market Forecast

11.2 Military

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Key Segments

11.2.2.1 Cargo Transport

11.2.2.2 Combat Mission

11.2.3 Market Forecast

11.3 Emergency Medical Service

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Key Segments

11.3.2.1 Air Ambulance

11.3.2.2 Medical Cargo Transport

11.3.3 Market Forecast

12 Market Breakup by Region

12.1 North America

12.1.1 United States

12.1.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.1.2 Market Forecast

12.1.2 Canada

12.1.2.1 Market Trends

12.1.2.2 Market Forecast

12.2 Asia-Pacific

12.2.1 China

12.2.1.1 Market Trends

12.2.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2.2 Japan

12.2.2.1 Market Trends

12.2.2.2 Market Forecast

12.2.3 India

12.2.3.1 Market Trends

12.2.3.2 Market Forecast

12.2.4 South Korea

12.2.4.1 Market Trends

12.2.4.2 Market Forecast

12.2.5 Australia

12.2.5.1 Market Trends

12.2.5.2 Market Forecast

12.2.6 Indonesia

12.2.6.1 Market Trends

12.2.6.2 Market Forecast

12.2.7 Others

12.2.7.1 Market Trends

12.2.7.2 Market Forecast

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.1.1 Market Trends

12.3.1.2 Market Forecast

12.3.2 France

12.3.2.1 Market Trends

12.3.2.2 Market Forecast

12.3.3 United Kingdom

12.3.3.1 Market Trends

12.3.3.2 Market Forecast

12.3.4 Italy

12.3.4.1 Market Trends

12.3.4.2 Market Forecast

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.5.1 Market Trends

12.3.5.2 Market Forecast

12.3.6 Russia

12.3.6.1 Market Trends

12.3.6.2 Market Forecast

12.3.7 Others

12.3.7.1 Market Trends

12.3.7.2 Market Forecast

12.4 Latin America

12.4.1 Brazil

12.4.1.1 Market Trends

12.4.1.2 Market Forecast

12.4.2 Mexico

12.4.2.1 Market Trends

12.4.2.2 Market Forecast

12.4.3 Others

12.4.3.1 Market Trends

12.4.3.2 Market Forecast

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.5.1 Market Trends

12.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

12.5.3 Market Forecast

13 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats

14 Value Chain Analysis

15 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

15.4 Degree of Competition

15.5 Threat of New Entrants

15.6 Threat of Substitutes

16 Price Analysis

17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 Airbus SE

17.3.1.1 Company Overview

17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.1.3 Financials

17.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.2 Archer Aviation Inc.

17.3.2.1 Company Overview

17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.2.3 Financials

17.3.3 Beta Technologies

17.3.3.1 Company Overview

17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.4 Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd

17.3.4.1 Company Overview

17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.5 Lift Aircraft Inc.

17.3.5.1 Company Overview

17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.6 Lilium GmbH

17.3.6.1 Company Overview

17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.6.3 Financials

17.3.7 Moog Inc.

17.3.7.1 Company Overview

17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.7.3 Financials

17.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.8 Piasecki Aircraft Corporation

17.3.8.1 Company Overview

17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.9 Pipistrel d.o.o Ajdovscina

17.3.9.1 Company Overview

17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.10 Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd.

17.3.10.1 Company Overview

17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.11 Volocopter GmbH

17.3.11.1 Company Overview

17.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.12 Wisk Aero LLC

17.3.12.1 Company Overview

17.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.13 Xti Aircraft Company

17.3.13.1 Company Overview

17.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

List of Figures [98]

List of Tables [10]

Companies Featured



Airbus SE

Archer Aviation Inc.

Beta Technologies

Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd

Lift Aircraft Inc.

Lilium GmbH

Moog Inc.

Piasecki Aircraft Corporation

Pipistrel d.o.o Ajdovscina

Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd.

Volocopter GmbH

Wisk Aero LLC Xti Aircraft Company

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