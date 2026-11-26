MENAFN - EIN Presswire) lam-portrait.jpeg" width="200" height="300" alt="Ada P. Lam, principal lawyer at Lam Legal - Trial Lawyers in Vancouver, British Columbia" />

Ada P. Lam, principal lawyer at Lam Legal - Trial Lawyers, discusses the potential challenges facing BC contractors under the province's new Construction Prompt Payment Act.

Vancouver lawyer examines whether proposed ICBC reforms will address financial losses that persist after injured people return to work.

- Ada P. Lam, Principal Lawyer at Lam LegalVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More than three-quarters of 218 injured British Columbians surveyed by advocacy organization Victims of No Fault reported using personal savings, while 54% said they had borrowed money or incurred debt.The report, Enhanced Care: What Was Promised vs. Reality, also found that 77% of respondents felt they had not been given enough time to recover before returning to work and other responsibilities.For Vancouver litigation lawyer Ada P. Lam, the findings raise an important question about the proposed ICBC reforms: will the new system adequately recognize financial losses that persist even after an injured person returns to work?“Returning to work doesn't necessarily mean someone has fully recovered, financially or otherwise,” says Lam, principal lawyer at Lam Legal – Trial Lawyers and a former personal injury lawyer.More Than 9 in 10 Respondents Reported Financial ImpactsLed by Julia Kwan, Victims of No Fault conducted the survey to better understand the experiences of people injured under ICBC's Enhanced Care insurance model, which came into effect in May 2021.Among the 218 respondents:- 92% reported at least one listed financial impact.- 76% used personal savings.- 54% borrowed money or incurred debt.- 77% felt they were not given enough time to recover before returning to work and other responsibilities.- 79% were still recovering physically.- 84% said managing their claim required significant time and energy.Respondents were recruited primarily through a Trial Lawyers Association of BC email list, as well as through social media groups, posts and paid advertising. While the self-selected sample cannot establish how common these experiences are among all ICBC claimants, the findings identify issues that warrant further examination.According to Lam, continued employment can mask the financial consequences of permanent injuries. Employees may miss opportunities for career advancement, while business owners may incur additional operating costs or lose opportunities to grow their businesses.“A self-employed person might be back at work and earning money, but they could also be paying someone else to do work they previously handled themselves,” says Lam.“Their income alone doesn't tell us what the injury has cost them.”Why the Definition of Catastrophic Injury MattersThe BC Conservatives have proposed retaining no-fault coverage for most claims while expanding access to legal remedies for people with catastrophic injuries. Questions remain about how catastrophic injuries will be defined and what protections will be available to people who do not meet that threshold.“There are people who can still live independently and hold down a job but whose injuries have permanently changed what they can do. We need to consider how the proposed reforms would affect those people as well,” says Lam.The Vancouver lawyer recently explored these issues in her article, BC Conservatives' ICBC No-Fault Insurance Plan Raises Questions About Permanent Injuries.While acknowledging the importance of affordable auto insurance and timely access to treatment, Lam emphasizes the need to recognize the long-term financial consequences of permanent injuries.The findings from Victims of No Fault also highlight the importance of collecting more comprehensive data on injured British Columbians' financial circumstances and recovery experiences as the province develops its reforms.

Herman Cheng

Lam Legal - Trial Lawyers

+1 604-800-0774

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76% of Surveyed BC Crash Survivors Used Personal Savings, Over Half Borrowed Money or Incurred Debt News Provided By Myna Communications November 26, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Law, Politics



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