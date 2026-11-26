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The Chef Tours opens in Buenos Aires after two weeks of unconventional exploration, bringing travellers closer to the city's food, culture, and people.

- Chef Karl WilderBUENOS AIRES, BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- THE CHEF TOURS OPENS IN BUENOS AIRES AFTER AN UNCONVENTIONAL TWO-WEEK EXPLORATION OF THE CITYThe chef-led experience company takes a different approach to international expansion, developing its newest destination through first-hand discovery rather than conventional market research or a pre-packaged itinerary.The Chef Tours, the international experience company known for its small-group, chef-led food experiences, has opened its newest destination in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The launch follows an unconventional development process that began not with a marketing campaign or a conventional market-research exercise, but with two weeks on the ground, exploring the city, meeting people, discovering neighbourhoods, and testing ideas.The approach reflects a different way of thinking about travel at a time when Black Friday promotions and price-led offers dominate the travel market. The Chef Tours believes that travellers looking for something more meaningful will place greater value on the people they meet, the stories they hear, and the places they discover than on another percentage knocked off a booking price.Rather than importing a standard food-tour format into Buenos Aires, the company set out to understand the city first. Its development process was intentionally lean and exploratory, using a modest budget and a willingness to follow local recommendations, investigate unfamiliar streets, and question what visitors are usually shown.The result is a new Buenos Aires experience shaped by the character of the city and its food culture, rather than a checklist of famous dishes and tourist landmarks.A DIFFERENT WAY TO BUILD A TRAVEL EXPERIENCEThe Buenos Aires launch is part of The Chef Tours' wider philosophy: food is the reason people come together, but human connection is the experience.The company works with professional chefs who bring culinary knowledge and personal perspective to the places they know. Its approach is deliberately different from conventional sightseeing tours. There are no memorised scripts, no umbrella-led processions, and no assumption that the most obvious attractions tell the most interesting stories.In Buenos Aires, the development process was particularly personal. The city has a connection to the founder through his late wife, who was Argentine. Bringing The Chef Tours to Buenos Aires was therefore more than another destination added to an international expansion plan. It was a project with a personal history behind it, as well as a business case to test.That personal connection did not replace the work of getting to know the city.WHY BUENOS AIRES?Buenos Aires offers a food culture shaped by immigration, regional traditions, neighbourhood identity, and a strong relationship between food and social life. Its culinary reputation is often reduced internationally to steak, Malbec, and empanadas. Those are important parts of the story, but they are not the whole story.For The Chef Tours, the opportunity lies in helping visitors understand the context behind what they eat: why certain dishes matter, how traditions developed, what makes one neighbourhood different from another, and how the city's food culture continues to evolve.The company believes that a chef is particularly well placed to tell these stories. A chef can explain not only what is on the plate, but why it is there, how it came to be, and what visitors might otherwise overlook.The Buenos Aires experience is designed for curious travellers who want to engage with the city rather than simply pass through it.CAN AN EXPERIENCE COMPETE WITH A DISCOUNT?The launch comes as the travel industry enters one of its most promotion-heavy periods of the year. Black Friday has become an increasingly visible part of travel marketing, with discounts competing for attention across airlines, hotels, and experience platforms.The Chef Tours is not dismissing the appeal of a good deal. It is asking a different question: what makes someone remember a trip years later?A lower price may influence a booking decision. A conversation with a local chef, an unexpected discovery in a neighbourhood, or a story that changes how someone understands a city can become part of the reason they travelled in the first place.The company's expansion model is built around that distinction. Rather than competing primarily on price, it focuses on small groups, professional culinary hosts, local knowledge, and experiences that cannot be replicated simply by following a standard itinerary.THE BUENOS AIRES OPENINGThe meeting point is El Pensador, the sculpture in the park near the tour's starting location. From there, the experience introduces guests to the city through its food, neighbourhoods, and the stories that connect them.The Buenos Aires launch joins The Chef Tours' growing international presence. The company develops experiences around local chefs and the particular character of each destination, rather than applying one fixed format to every city.Founder Karl Wilder said:"There's a tendency in this industry to start with a product, package it, put a price on it, and then find a destination to sell it in. We prefer to do that in reverse. We go to a place, spend time there, listen, explore, make mistakes, and work out what is genuinely worth sharing. Buenos Aires deserved that approach. It is a city with a remarkable food culture, but the interesting part is what sits behind the food."Wilder added:"Travel does not need another race to the bottom on price. People can find a cheaper meal or a discount on an activity almost anywhere. What is harder to find is an experience that gives you a real connection with a place and the people who live there. That is what we are building"ABOUT THE CHEF TOURSThe Chef Tours is an international experience company creating small-group, chef-led food and cultural experiences. Working with professional chefs and local culinary experts, the company uses food as a way to introduce travellers to the people, history, traditions, and changing character of a destination.Its experiences are developed locally and are designed for travellers who value discovery, conversation, and genuine connection over conventional sightseeing. The company operates across multiple international destinations and continues to expand through local knowledge and chef partnerships.MEDIA ENQUIRIES AND FURTHER INFORMATIONThe Chef Tours\Website: [ ]Email: [...]The Chef Tours opens in Buenos Aires after two weeks of unconventional, on-the-ground exploration, bringing travellers a new chef-led way to discover the city's food culture.QUESTIONS AND ANSWERSWhat is new about The Chef Tours in Buenos Aires?The Chef Tours has opened a new Buenos Aires destination, offering a small-group, chef-led experience developed through first-hand exploration of the city and its food culture.How was The Chef Tours' Buenos Aires experience developed?The company used an unconventional two-week period of on-the-ground exploration to discover neighbourhoods, investigate local food traditions, and develop the experience around the character of the city rather than importing a standard tour format.What makes The Chef Tours different from a conventional Buenos Aires food tour?The experiences are led by professional chefs who share culinary knowledge, local context, and personal stories. The emphasis is on understanding the city through its food and people, not simply visiting a list of food stops.When does The Chef Tours begin operating in Buenos Aires?The first scheduled Buenos Aires experience is 1 December 2026.

Karl Wilder

The Chef Tours

+1 8594135576

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The Chef Tours announces it's latest city opening: Buenos Aires News Provided By The Chef Tours November 26, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Travel & Tourism Industry



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